First Annual KnockturnalWEEN + ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Event

This year’s halloweekend looked a little different…Not only because we saw a lot of Squid Game costumes or Cruella hairdos, but because it was our 1st Annual The KnockturnalWEEN!

KnockturnalWEEN was a fun party and it meant access to an advanced screening of Ghostbusters: Afterlife powered by @Ghostbusters and @SONYPictures, followed by an after-party where the costume game was strong, scary cocktails flowing with dessert that hit that sweet spot. All thanks to our amazing sponsors, @titosvoda @courvoisierusa and @citizensxsbe.

The screening was at the spectacular AMC in Times Square and was a great film.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife was an incredibly fun addition to the franchise. It stands on its own strengths, exploring the themes of family trauma and loss without sacrificing the humor and fun you’d expect from a Ghostbusters film. At the same time, Afterlife pays respect to the original films, building on the lore from the original Ghostbusters to create memorable and engaging characters. The influence from Stranger Things is definitely there, but it doesn’t lose itself in 80’s nostalgia. The cast is great, with McKenna Grace, Carrie Coon, and Logan Kim being fun standouts, and Paul Rudd is as charming as ever. I’m excited as ever to see how the franchise will build off of Ghostbusters: Afterlife” says Josh Guttman, one of the moviegoers.

The after-party at the very posh S Bar was a great way to mingle with a little bit of trick and a whole lot of delicious treats. We munched on pumpkin spice cakes, chocolate cake pops, brownies, and cupcakes with plenty of flavors to choose from like vanilla, chocolate and red velvet, courtesy Chef Lee Lee. And of course, candy bars by Gigantic Bars, you were lucky if you got your hands on these before they were gone!