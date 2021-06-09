First-Ever Wynwood Luxury Hotel to Break Ground in Landmark Real Estate Development

Miami’s fastest-growing tourist destination to gain new accommodations in October 2023

In a landmark real estate deal, Wynwood is set to break ground on the first-ever luxury hotel in the neighborhood. Developer Michael Krymchantowski in association with MKDA Executive Managing Director of Design, Amanda Herzler; Ken Klein with Michelle Vainstok of QKapital Group are merging talents to cultivate the deal that will bring high-end accommodations to one of Miami’s hottest neighborhoods.

Left_Michael Krymchatowski, Ken Klein,Amanda Hertzler, Michelle Vainstok

Financing for the project with QKapital Group is complete and Krymchantowski has signed an exclusive architectural contract with MKDA offices to launch the property at 176 NW 28th Street in the heart of the main square artistic Wynwood region. With a worldwide reputation for successful developments, Krymchantowski also owns and operates the neighborhood’s only current hotel, Krymwood Flats.

The hotel will stimulate economic growth in the entire neighborhood, as well as captivate the look and feel consumers desire for creative inspiration, artistic culture, excellent restaurant life, and trendy retail shopping.

Distribution plans for the first Wynwood luxury hotel meet the expectations of glamour and modern sensibilities that befit the requests of tourists and local Miami residents alike. The 8 Floors, 90,000 square feet building area will highlight 76 units averaging 345 square feet and 700 square feet respectively. Additional floor plans encompass a rooftop pool with exterior bar, gym, basement speakeasy and club, lobby lounge and bar, mezzanine level restaurant, and a 6500 square feet ground floor open-air market.

As a progressive hotelier, Krymchantowski is a vet in the industry radiating a vision of revolutionary design and concept. The latest Wynwood project will be stimulated with his promising notes of high-concept nightlife fun that only a city like Miami can produce.

“This is a hotel that will transform Wynwood even more and bring an incredible sense of growth to one of Miami’s most beloved neighborhoods,” states Krymchantowski. “There is nothing like this on the market. Guests will experience a unique environment from the moment they walk on the grounds. Every single person will feel like a VIP.”

The destination will also equally benefit from the unique talents of MKDA, which is one of the nation’s most enduring family-owned architecture, interior design, planning and advisory firms with studios in New York, Miami, Washington, DC and Stamford.

In addition, QKapital Group’s Klein has helped finance deals in some of South Florida’s most lucrative projects including Serena Hotel Aventura, which is a new state-of-the-art, mixed-use project featuring retail and office spaces, as well as the upcoming Skygarden Miami luxury hi-rise residential development in North Miami. He additionally has recently helped launch several other spaces such as 1212 Aventura – a commercial office building and high-end ALF and retail building designed by Arquitectonica Miami.

