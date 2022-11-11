MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

First Look: KPOP

First Look: KPOP

KPOP, the new Broadway musical, releases the first-look production photos, starring K-pop super star Luna as MwE, at Circle in the Square Theatre. KPOP, directed by Teddy Bergman, features a book by Jason Kim; choreography by Jennifer Weber; music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park; and music and lyrics by Max Vernon.

Kevin Woo and the cast of KPOP photo by Matthew Murphy

KPOP is the first Broadway musical to celebrate Korean culture with Korean, Korean-American, and API representation on and off-stage.

Luna photo by Matthew Murphy

In addition to Luna, KPOP stars Julia Abueva, BoHyung (from the K-pop group SPICA and half of the duo KEEMBO), Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min (from the K-pop group Miss A), Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo (from the K-pop group U-KISS), and John Yi.

Zach Piser photo by Matthew Murphy

The exhilarating energy of a stadium concert meets the talent and passion of your favorite musical in KPOP! Packed with pulse-pounding new music and electrifying choreography, this original musical explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the international sensation. As global superstars put everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert, they face struggles both cultural and personal that threaten to dismantle one of the industry’s hottest labels. Featuring a cast of K-pop and musical theater stars, it’s a multimedia experience unlike anything else on Broadway.

Luna photo by Matthew Murphy

the cast of KPOP photo by Matthew Murphy

Luna photo by Matthew Murphy

the cast of KPOP photo by Matthew Murphy

 

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

First Look: The Museum of Broadway

Suzanna BowlingNovember 11, 2022
Read More

Covenant House’s 10th Annual Stage & Screen Sleep Out Brings Rachel Brosnahan, Colton Ryan, Judy Kuhn, Claybourne Elder and Many More.

Suzanna BowlingNovember 11, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Kimberly Akimbo, Walking With Ghosts, Ain’t No Mo’, Memoirs of a Forgotten Man and The Music Man

Suzanna BowlingNovember 10, 2022
Read More

Topdog/Underdog Moves and Grooves Intensely On Broadway Once Again

RossNovember 7, 2022
Read More

A Christmas Carol Offers Bob Cratchit Free Ticket Program

Suzanna BowlingNovember 6, 2022
Read More

Almost Famous …. Almost Good

Suzanna BowlingNovember 4, 2022
Read More

Aladdin Joins The Show Globes In Times Square

Suzanna BowlingNovember 4, 2022
Read More

The Piano Lesson Asks Us To Remember the Ghosts That Still Linger

Suzanna BowlingNovember 3, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Almost Famous, Lena Horne, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, Hadestown and Some Like It Hot

Suzanna BowlingNovember 3, 2022
Read More