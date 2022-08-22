MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Fishers Island Lemonade Celebrates Summer Glory at Governor's Island

Fishers Island Lemonade Celebrates Summer Glory at Governor’s Island

It was a perfectly sweet summer day!

On August 16, Fishers Island Lemonade, America’s Lemonade Craft Cocktail, took over Governor’s Island for an incredible summer celebration.

An early party to honor National Lemonade Day, which was on August 20, the brand brought together tastemakers and trendsetters for an intimate outdoor bash overlooking the grand isle of Manhattan.

The sun set over the landscape as attendees enjoyed lovely, sweet sips and refreshing drinks. The canned cocktail’s founder was on site to help the party get under say. Bronya Shillo spoke about the amazing portfolio and how she pioneered the canned cocktail category.

Guests enjoyed the scene as they also indulged in amazing food from Taco Vista. Sitting on the water on this perfect summer afternoon only made the vibe even more special. Moments full of good drinks and good food is what the season is all about.

Fishers Island Lemonade is recognized as America’s Craft Lemonade Canned Cocktail, winning dozens of awards for its one-of-a-kind taste profile and commitment to high quality ingredients. All-natural ingredients, premium vodka and barrel-aged whiskey are the base for the full-flavor family of craft lemonade canned cocktails, which now includes Fishers Island Lemonade Original (9% ABV), Fishers Spiked Tea (7% ABV), Fishers Pink Flamingo (7% ABV), Fishers Fizz (5% ABV) and Fishers Island Spirit Pops (7% ABV). Since the brand’s inception, the portfolio of products have earned Platinum, Double Gold and Consumer’s Choice Award at the 2022 SIP Awards, Gold at the 2022 Beverage Testing Institute Spirits Review and was recognized by Impact as a Hot Prospect brand for three years, from 2019-2021.

Bronya has proudly grown her female-led company by hitting successful benchmarks. With only an estimated 50 out of 1,000 craft spirit brands owned by women, Bronya is carving her own path. I thought now would be a great time to chat with her about how she launched her business idea in the early days of a growing trend, the lessons learned along the way, and practical tips for other young entrepreneurs looking to start a business.

To learn more visit www.filemonade.com, and follow along on Instagram and Facebook @filemonade.

 

Photos courtesy FIL.

 

 

 

 

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

