MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Health

FitTrack Step On a Scale and Learn All About Your Body

FitTrack Step On a Scale and Learn All About Your Body

80% of people fail to maintain their health goals. FitTrack scales are a simple and effective solution to stay motivated. Measure, track, and trend your body vitals over time with 17 Health Measurements at the comfort of your fingertips.

When standing on the FitTrack scale, a very low, safe electrical signal is sent from four metal electrodes through your feet. The electrical signal passes quickly through water that is present in hydrated muscle tissue but meets resistance when it hits fat tissue. This resistance is measured and input into scientifically validated FitTrack equations to calculate body composition measurements.

Fat Mass: Get a clearer picture of your overall health.

Muscle Mass: Understand if you’re losing fat, gaining strength, or both.

Bone Mass: Discover your body’s foundational composition.

Weight: Accurate to +/- 300grams

Hydration: Maintain optimal levels of hydration every day.

Accurate Results You Can Count On

  • Reach Fitness Goal 8x Faster 
  • Understanding different body metrics that can be improved on
  • Seeing progress being made beyond simply weight being lost 
  • 17 Vital Body Health Data Measured
  • +/- 3% as accurate as a medical DEXA (x-ray) body fat percentage scan
  • The most accurate body composition scales in its class

Related Items
Health

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Health

August Picks to Make You Smile

ElizaBeth TaylorAugust 14, 2020
Read More

Stressed? Here Are 3 Unique Ways to Unwind

WriterAugust 11, 2020
Read More

A Health Guide: Boosting Your Self-Confidence After Lockdown

WriterAugust 7, 2020
Read More

5 Questions to Ask When Purchasing Supplements

WriterAugust 7, 2020
Read More

A Health Guide: 2 Things You Must Do to Control Your High Blood Pressure

WriterJuly 27, 2020
Read More

3 Things You Can Do Online to Keep Your Family Safe

WriterJuly 26, 2020
Read More

How to maintain your wellness during COVID19 – Tips from Beth Debouvre

WriterJuly 24, 2020
Read More

Ensuring Mental Wellbeing during the Coronavirus Pandemic – Three Top Apps Reviewed by Curt E. Liebman MD

WriterJuly 21, 2020
Read More

Questions to Ask Your Gynecologist About Taking Prenatal Vitamin Supplements

WriterJuly 10, 2020
Read More