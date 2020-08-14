FitTrack Step On a Scale and Learn All About Your Body

80% of people fail to maintain their health goals. FitTrack scales are a simple and effective solution to stay motivated. Measure, track, and trend your body vitals over time with 17 Health Measurements at the comfort of your fingertips.

When standing on the FitTrack scale, a very low, safe electrical signal is sent from four metal electrodes through your feet. The electrical signal passes quickly through water that is present in hydrated muscle tissue but meets resistance when it hits fat tissue. This resistance is measured and input into scientifically validated FitTrack equations to calculate body composition measurements.

Fat Mass: Get a clearer picture of your overall health.

Muscle Mass: Understand if you’re losing fat, gaining strength, or both.

Bone Mass: Discover your body’s foundational composition.

Weight: Accurate to +/- 300grams

Hydration: Maintain optimal levels of hydration every day.

Accurate Results You Can Count On