Five Below Celebrate New Times Square Opening

Five Below celebrated the opening of its new store in New York City’s iconic Times Square. Located at 259 West 42nd Street, the new store is just under 10,000 square feet in size, and will offer customers the opportunity to shop the company’s array of extreme value products ranging from $1-5 (and some for just a little bit more in the Five Beyond section), spanning eight awesome Five Below worlds, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy and New & Now.

To celebrate the opening of this new store, Five Below offered the first 1,000 customers who visit the location fun giveaways (no purchase necessary) according to the following schedule:

  • Friday, November 4: Funko Collectible Holiday Buttons
  • Saturday, November 5: SpongeBob SquarePants Lip Balms

Customers who make a purchase during the weekend will receive a free reusable Five Below water bottle with their purchase, while supplies last. Additionally, on Sunday, November 6 from 11am to 3pm there will be a Squishmallow Mascot on site for photo ops as well as an in-store Squish Swap event to align with Five Below’s new Squishmallow Drop.

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. We believe life is better when customers are free to “let go & have fun” in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5 and some extreme value items priced beyond $5 in our incredible Five Beyond shop, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy, and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has more than 1,200 stores in 41 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or find Five Below on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook @FiveBelow.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

