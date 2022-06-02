Five By Tenn a Montage of Five Tennessee Williams’ One- Acts

Five By Tenn will be performed ten times only and the Saturday, June 18 matinee performance will feature ASL interpretation:

Thursday, June 9 at 8 pm EDT

Friday, June 10 at 8pm EDT

Saturday, June 11 at 3pm & 8pm EDT

Sunday, June 12 at 3pm EDT

Thursday, June 16 at 8 pm EDT

Friday, June 17 at 8pm EDT

Saturday, June 18 at 3pm & 8pm EDT

Sunday, June 19 at 3 pm EDT

The five Tennessee Williams one-act plays featured in Five by Tenn are “The Strangest Kind of Romance,” “The Last of My Solid Gold Watches,” “The Lady of Larkspur Lotion,” “Talk to Me Like the Rain and Let Me Listen” and “Hello From Bertha.”

While each play is set within a rather shabby bedroom in a rather seedy location from East St. Louis to New Orleans, the audience is introduced to a delightful range of seven female and eight male Williams’ characters striving to survive and thrive within their less-than-fortunate situations.

“Five By Tenn is a montage of five Tennessee Williams’ one-act plays that looks life squarely in the eye, unapologetically. The unabated reality for each person in this diverse and colorful group of people is not always pleasant, sparking an array of raw organic emotions that encompass hurt, pain, betrayal, loss, failure, love, laughter, anger, bitterness and loneliness,” said Ward Nixon, director of Five By Tenn.

“Like other Tennessee Williams’ plays, the people introduced here are experiencing varied states of deterioration, mentally, physically and spiritually, in direct tandem with their immediate physical surroundings” he continued. “What binds this distressed group of people together is the primal desire to truly live, and, with fortitude and strength, attempt to pull themselves out of the suffocating and drowning quicksand that threatens to engulf them. In their quest for redemption, each person goes on a personal and unique journey with unexpected twists, turns, highs and lows along the way, leading to valuable life lessons, which, if embraced, could potentially change the course of their lives forever, further confirming the reality that humankind is far more similar to each other, than different.”

The cast includes Frank Bowman*, Jeff Burchfield,* Susan Case*, Sheila Dehner*, Marilyn Duryea*, Clinton Faulkner, Kelly Gilmore, Beth Griffith, Janet Girardeau*, Franco Pistritto*, Joseph Rose*, Gloria Sauvé*, Mark Solari, and Valarie Tekosky*.

The production is directed by Ward Nixon. Tuquan Smith is the technical director. Costumes are by Katherine Roberson, with sound design by Nicholas Wilson, lighting design by Stephen D. Cornelius and scenic design by Harlan Penn. Halina Malinowski is the producer.

The mission of Out of the Box Theatre Company, a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization, is to feature working professionals at their peak and in their prime: seasoned actors, directors and designers primarily past 50 years of age, and to present new interpretations of period plays and contemporary classics: works written in the last century and earlier. Out of the Box also distributes free tickets to senior citizens through various NY-area senior centers.

More information about the company, including previous and future productions, can be found at OutOfTheBoxTheatre.com