Five Natural Ways to Fall Asleep

50 to 70 million Americans report having chronic sleep disorders. While many prescription drugs are approved by the FDA, using them regularly could lead to long-term consequences. As a result, many people are turning to natural remedies such as CBD gummies for sleep found here.

In this post, we will explore 5 of the most popular natural ways to fall asleep. You can use one or a variety of these methods to improve your sleep quality and not worry about adverse side effects.

The History of Natural Sleep Aids

Herbs, roots, and extracts have been used for centuries to help people get better sleep. Chamomile, valerian, and cannabis have been used by ancient civilizations, including the Greeks, Romans, and Chinese.

While modern science has evolved dramatically since ancient Romans, people still use many of the same natural ways to fall asleep.

What is the Best Sleep Aid?

Everyone’s body is different. In addition, the underlying reason why they may not be getting a good night’s rest also varies.

The best natural sleep aid is the one that works for you. Not all remedies will work for every single person. As a result, we recommend starting with the 5 most popular and assessing the effectiveness of each one.

5 Commonly Used Sleep Supplements

Below 5 natural sleep aids that have been utilized for thousands of years; each is naturally occurring and doesn’t have long-term side effects.

#1 Melatonin

Melatonin is a naturally occurring hormone our bodies produce when it gets dark. Experts recommend melatonin for people with irregular sleep schedules—for example, someone who works nights must sleep during the day.

Introducing melatonin to the body encourages sleep when it’s not being produced or when production is deficient.

#2 Valerian Root

Multiple studies indicate valerian may “reduce the amount of time it takes to fall asleep and help you sleep better.”

Valerian is a tall, flowering grassland plant with a variety of species. Only carefully processed roots have been widely studied. Research suggests that regular use and the combination of another sleep aid increases the effectiveness of the plant’s ability to deliver results.

#3 Cannabidiol

CBD has become the most popular natural sleep aid since hemp-derived cannabinoid products were legalized in 2018. Since ending prohibition, CBD and other cannabinoids like CBN have become widely accessible and used for various conditions.

The most significant evidence for CBD as a sleep aid comes from a 2019 study done in Colorado. Over 100 adult patients were given CBD daily, and after just one month, sleep scores were improved for over 66% of the participants.

#4 Passionflower

Passionflower is a common natural remedy for insomnia. The most common administration method is a cup of passionflower tea right before bedtime. Experts believe the plant has natural sedative properties that help users improve their sleep.

#5 Chamomile

Chamomile is a plant extract commonly used in tea to promote better sleep. Research suggests that the flavonoid content is responsible for the sedative effects. Apigenin, a flavonoid in chamomile, can bind with benzodiazepine receptors in the brain.

The Best CBD Sleep Products

Finding CBD sleep products is extremely easy; however, obtaining high-quality extracts from a reputable brand is much more difficult. We recommend looking for CBD products designed for sleep and also provide transparency into how the products are made.

How to Find the Best CBD with Melatonin?

When you are looking for CBD sleep products, make sure the company does the following:

Provides 3rd party lab tests

Gives insights into the extraction process

Uses USDA-certified hemp

Manufactures its products in a GMP-certified facility

