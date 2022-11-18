Five Tips for Choosing the Best Fitness Training Certification

So, you’re wanting to get your fitness training certification, also known as a nutrition certification. Congratulations on making this decision! Having your accreditation will expand your professional and personal opportunities, whether you’re looking to make a career change, hoping to work independently, or starting out in your professional development. Now, the next step is to pick which fitness training certification you’ll get. There are multiple different nutrition certifications available to you, and they aren’t all the same.

You may have already done your research or perhaps all things training certification is new information, so let’s discuss certification options and five tips you should keep in mind when picking the one you’ll use.

How Many Different Fitness Training Certifications Are There?

There are a lot of different certification options available to those who want to become accredited in this field. Choices include certifications from the International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA), Precision Nutrition, National Exercise and Sports Trainers Association (NESTA), National Council on Strength and Fitness (NCSF), American Council on Exercise (ACE), and National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM). As you can probably ascertain, each organization has the credentials to offer their certification, but what they offer varies.

Generally speaking, many people comparing fitness training certifications decide between nasm vs issa. However, based on your research, you might decide to go a different route. Whatever you choose, keep these tips in mind to help guide your selection!

1.Consider the Differing Costs

Of course, a big factor when choosing which nutrition training certification you will pick is how much it will cost. Some certifications can be broken into either a lump sum or monthly payment. On average, you can expect to pay between $400 and $900 for your certification. The National Council on Strength and Fitness (NCSF) Sports Nutrition certification is on the lower end at $419, while the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) Certified Nutrition Coach certification is on the more expensive side at $899.

While the cost can feel like a key factor, make sure you also consider other details before making your final decision, since there are differences setting each certification apart from each other.

2.Consider Accreditation

Because there are many fitness training certification options that will vie for your attention, it is highly important to consider accreditation when making your selection. Not every nutrition certification offering that you’ll come across on the internet is recognized and authenticated by the industry. To give your time and money to complete a certification that, in the end, doesn’t help you accomplish your career goals would be a disaster, so be sure to pick a certification that has the stamp of approval by a higher organization; these include the National Commission of Certifying Agencies (NCCA) and Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC).

Simply ensure your chosen nutrition certification is accredited by a recognized commission. NASM and ISSA, as well as NESTA, NCSF, ACE, and more are accredited by these sources.

3.Consider How Prepared You Will Feel When Taking the Test

Choosing the right training materials comes down to how ready you’re going to be to take the certification exam. While you can always retake the test if you don’t pass, you want to aim to pass the first time; retakes can add extra stress, time, and sometimes financial strain to your life. Make sure you choose a nutrition certification that is comprehensive in its coverage of the materials. For example, ISSA offers practice quizzes as part of the training to prepare people for the final exam; completion of these quizzes is required but not graded, which leads to more confident test-takers.

4.Consider How the Training Materials Are Organized

If you were to forego getting a fitness training certification and instead study on your own, you could find a wealth of information on the internet and from relevant sources, but you wouldn’t have any organizational structure to your research. When you choose which fitness training certification is the best for you, you should think about how each different option outlines the relevant material. Although getting your nutrition certification ensures that you have all the correct, necessary knowledge to become a nutrition or fitness trainer, different certifications provide their own organization of content.

5.Consider Your Intended Position and What It Requires

You might not know exactly how you want to use your fitness training certification, or you might be pursuing a career option that requires you to take a specific nutrition certification. Make sure you look into whether any certification is acceptable for your future career or intended organization, or whether there are one or two that are preferred.

Before choosing which fitness training certification you’ll go with, be sure to carefully consider your options with each of these five tips. That way, your hard work, time, and money will be put to something of great value—your fitness training certification!