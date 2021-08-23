Float like an Astronaut With Zero G

Brad and George Takei achieved zero gravity with Rod Roddenberry, son of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry © Zero Gravity Corporation

The Zero-G Experience® is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience true weightlessness. It’s not a simulation—it’s real life, minus gravity.

Martha Stewart is one of many celebrities who have achieved lift-off with Zero-G © Zero Gravity Corporation

Our specially modified Boeing 727 flies in parabolic arcs to create a weightless environment, allowing you to float, flip, and soar as if you were in space.

Your flight day will last about five hours and will go as follows:

Rapid COVID Test. When you arrive at the designated Zero-G facility, a trained medical professional will administer a Rapid COVID Test. Test results come back in under 30-minutes, and they are highly reliable. You can rest assured during your Zero-G Experience knowing that everyone participating is healthy and ready to go, just like you. Please see additional measures Zero-G is implementing to ensure flyer safety during the coronavirus pandemic. Check-in. After the Rapid COVID test, you will check in with your government-issued picture identification. You will then be provided with a light breakfast and given additional instructions prior to your weightless flight. Meet Your Coach. After check-in, you will meet your Flight Coach and the other flyers in your group. You will then change into your flight suit and have the opportunity to ask any questions you may have. Security. Flyers and Coaches will then proceed through TSA security screening. Please note that carry-on items are limited and must fit in your flight suit pocket. Boarding. Once screening is complete, all flyers will proceed to the aircraft. Transportation to G-FORCE ONE® will differ depending on the flight location. Pictures will be taken in front of the plane prior to boarding. Flyers will then be seated and a brief on-board safety demonstration will be given by the Flight Attendants. Takeoff. G-FORCE ONE will then head to its designated airspace which typically takes about 30 minutes. The Zero-G Experience. Once at altitude, Coaches will bring Flyers to their designation area in the floating zone and the weightless portion of the flight will commence. A total of 15 parabolas will be flown, providing approximately eight minutes of weightlessness. The plane will then return to the same airport from which it departed and Flyers will deplane. Post-Flight. Flyers will receive a link to photos and videos of their flight within 72 hours.

Flights are available in NYC September 12,13 and 18

The Zero-G Experience is not cheep and starts at $7500 + 5% tax per person and includes:

15 parabolas, including martian, lunar, and zero gravity

Zero-G flight suit

Zero-G merchandise

Certificate of weightless completion

Photos and videos of your experience

Zero-G is the world’s only FAA-certified provider of weightless flights, held to the same Part 121 safety standards as passenger airlines.