Flooding and The Englewood Cliffs Police Department

A state of emergency was declared in New York and New Jersey after it was hit by Tropical Storm Ida. Friends were trapped in subways, roofs collapsed and apartments were destroyed. I lived in a basement apartment, that had I still been there my life and my cat’s would have been put into danger.

The National Weather Service forecasted “life-threatening flash flooding” more than five hours before Ida began unveiling it’s wrath. Mayor Bill de Blasio per usual was incompetent. Instead of warning New Yorkers of the impending disaster de Blasio, made an appearance around 7:30 p.m. on the NBC streaming service “Peacock” more concern about vaccinations.

Meanwhile in Englewood Cliffs at my friends house. At 9pm we were sent flash flood warnings and tornado watches. At 10:30 an alarm awakened us to flooding in the basement. Now this is not like a normal house, the basement is more like the bottom story of a house with 2,500 square feet. There is a bedroom with Chinese antiques, an office with state of the art electrical equipment, a bathroom and storage packed with precious belongings. Upon opening the basement doors we were greeted by 4 feet of water rising and a sea of items, including a 150ld table we could not move, that was on the other side of the room.

It turns out that stones from a garden flew over the fence, and down the dog walk about a half a block in length. One crashed into the basement bathroom window and a waterfall of water enveloped the space. Though the house had sub pumps the water was too strong. The bathroom door which had been shut was broken in half.

We called 911, the fire department and the police but they were overwhelmed and advised us to seek higher ground.

Over 200 small business, schools and homes have been damaged. Many roads remain flooded and closed throughout the state with wires and trees causing havoc.

Due to all the electrical damage the police sent over Officer Dan O’Shea who was a god send. He helped us feel safe and secure and went above the call of duty. We want to thank all the officers who went out their way to save and help those who were trapped by Ida. Englewood Cliffs Police Chief William Henkelman is one of those to be thanked.

Though many want to defund the police, I personally would like to thank-you for your service.