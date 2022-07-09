Fly From Manhattan For a Mini Vacation on The Berkshire Flyer

After 51 years The Berkshires are now directly connected to New York City through passenger rail service. The Berkshire Flyer had it’s inaugural run, transporting officials and the public to the quaint town of Pittsfield, this Friday. This is a celebration of economic development championed by state Senator Adam Hinds, who took office in 2017 when the vision for the rail service was created.

The train departs from Moynihan Train Station at 3:15 p.m. on Fridays and arrive at Pittsfield at 7:12. The four-hour trip is lush with scenery. Farm lands, forests, rivers, lakes and streams, welcome you from either side of the aisle.

The train makes stops at Yonkers, Croton-Harmon, Poughkeepsie, Rhinecliff, Hudson and Albany-Rensselaer Station.

A press conference was held both in New York and in Pittsfield, with officials speaking out on the wonderful communication between local, state and federal entities.

Pittsfield Ma. was one of the many cities excluded from service when Amtrak took over passenger service in 1971. Since then, there has not been a direct connection to The Big Apple, until now.

In taking this initial service, it struck me that where Broadway once had out of town tryouts, this now make Pittsfield Ma highly viable, with both Barrington Stage and the Colonial Theatre. After all Mr. Saturday Night started at Barrington.

This is a wonderful way to take a mini vacation. Just make sure to pack snacks and plenty of drinks as you will need them.

Stay tune for the rest of our stay in Pittsfield Ma, until then “I Took a Trip on a Train and I thought about You!”