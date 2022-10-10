MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
News

Flying United? Not Out Of JFK!

Flying United? Not Out Of JFK!

Unable to compete United Airlines will suspend service out of JFK International Airport, starting Saturday, October 29th. The airline requested additional flights from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to keep up with other competitors flying out of NYC’s busiest International Airport. They threatened action if their request wasn’t fulfilled. It wasn’t a threat.

United had been flying two roundtrips a day from JFK to San Francisco and Los Angeles for the past year. Before that, United Airlines hadn’t serviced JFK for five years until 2021.

“Given our current, too-small-to-be-competitive schedule out of JFK — coupled with the start of the Winter season where more airlines will operate their slots as they resume JFK flying — United has made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend service at JFK,” stated United Airlines.

So as of October 29th JFK and United will be a thing of the past.

 

Related Items
News

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in News

Art Helps Make Penn Station Stand Out

Suzanna BowlingOctober 10, 2022
Read More

Illegal Migrants Come Into Port Authority

Suzanna BowlingOctober 10, 2022
Read More

My View: Had To See This Show Again….Hugh Panaro

Stephen SorokoffOctober 7, 2022
Read More

My View: What Took So Long? Hugh Panaro Solo Debut at 54 Below

Stephen SorokoffOctober 6, 2022
Read More

Operation BBQ Relief In Port Charlotte, Florida Responding to Hurricane Ian.

Suzanna BowlingOctober 3, 2022
Read More

My View: You Don’t Have To Dress As Elegantly As KT But You Might Want To..Eric Yves Garcia at The Pierre Hotel

Stephen SorokoffSeptember 30, 2022
Read More

My View: New York Celebrities Turn Out For Clint Holmes at 54 Below

Stephen SorokoffSeptember 29, 2022
Read More

My View: I Didn’t Have To Think About CLASSIFYING This Show As Great…..I Was There at Clint Holmes

Stephen SorokoffSeptember 28, 2022
Read More

My View: You Don’t Have To Set A New Standard When You’ve Already Set The Standard…..TONY DANZA at 54 Below

Stephen SorokoffSeptember 27, 2022
Read More