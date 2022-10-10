Flying United? Not Out Of JFK!

United had been flying two roundtrips a day from JFK to San Francisco and Los Angeles for the past year. Before that, United Airlines hadn’t serviced JFK for five years until 2021.

“Given our current, too-small-to-be-competitive schedule out of JFK — coupled with the start of the Winter season where more airlines will operate their slots as they resume JFK flying — United has made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend service at JFK,” stated United Airlines.

So as of October 29th JFK and United will be a thing of the past.