Flying United? Not Out Of JFK!

Unable to compete United Airlines will suspend service out of JFK International Airport, starting Saturday, October 29th. The airline requested additional flights from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to keep up with other competitors flying out of NYC’s busiest International Airport. They threatened action if their request wasn’t fulfilled. It wasn’t a threat.
United had been flying two roundtrips a day from JFK to San Francisco and Los Angeles for the past year. Before that, United Airlines hadn’t serviced JFK for five years until 2021.
“Given our current, too-small-to-be-competitive schedule out of JFK — coupled with the start of the Winter season where more airlines will operate their slots as they resume JFK flying — United has made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend service at JFK,” stated United Airlines.
So as of October 29th JFK and United will be a thing of the past.
