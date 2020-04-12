Focus on Flowers; Finding & Sharing Happiness in a Pandemic World

As I drove across the small town next over from mine in suburban/rural NJ for the first time, out of the house in days and only for essential reasons, I spotted an essential employee, that I had not yet seen mentioned or so much spoken about in mainstream media during this pandemic, The farmer! In this case, a small nursey growing flowers with minimal if any livestock and located only about 22 miles outside of Manhattan in Lincoln Park, NJ. I decided to stop and have a word, as it struck me as so interesting.

Photo by Brian Hester April 11, 2020 Borinski Farm Lincoln Park, NJ

The nursery, complete with several greenhouses in full production for the spring, is owned and operated by the Borinski family. They have run the farm for over 100 years. I can only imagine what ups and downs this family farm has witnessed in the past century. And we are only a short drive from the middle of NYC. When this pandemic passes, I highly recommend this farm for a day trip excursion for my friends on Broadway and all of NYC. Short trip to the country does wonders for the soul.

Photo by Brian Hester April 11, 2020 Borinski Farm Lincoln Park, NJ

I had the chance to speak with Drew Borinski, his wife, and his uncle John. When I first started asking if business was off, they looked at me with a look of despair. As we discussed the pandemic, I asked the owners if I could walk around and take photos of the beautiful plants to share with all the people that are stuck in quarantine and could not get out to buy flowers. The people in NYC, NJ, really the people of the world. The entire world.

So please enjoy these Easter flowers courtesy of The Borinski Farm in Lincoln Park, NJ and all of us here at Brian Behind The Lens Photography. Scroll down for down loadable link to all flowers. Feel free to share and use free of fees for all Non-Commercial purposes. Stay Safe Stay Home.



