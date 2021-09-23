Food and Drink in the News

There are some yummy things in the news right now that we just have to share.

Legent, known for breaking boundaries as a first-of-its-kind bourbon to meld Kentucky distilling tradition with Japanese blending expertise, is once again doing things differently with a pop-up bourbon omakase tasting series in multiple cities nationwide. Those interested in attending will have the chance to enter to be randomly selected to take part in the unique sipping event. Sign up here for a chance to win lottery.

Introducing a totally new way to experience bourbon cocktails, leading mixologists, Julia Momose and a local mixologist in each city, will craft bespoke drinks with Legent specific to guest’s particular taste preference for this unique spin on omakase, a Japanese style of service most popular in the US for sushi dining.

A one-night-only pop-up in New York City will be hosted for imbibers looking for a truly unique sipping experience. Julia Momose and the local mixologist will present three courses of bespoke, handcrafted Legent bourbon cocktails that highlight the best of East and West paired with light American fare with Japanese inspiration.

To kick off the fall and Halloween season early, the Reese’s brandpartnered with Krochmal Farms in Tewksbury, MA to debut the first-ever chocolate and peanut butter pumpkin patch. Havethe perfect location for the next Reese’s Pumpkin Patch? Fans can tell us where on Instagram by tagging @Reeses and using #ReesesPumpkinPatch. Fans can also visit www.hersheyland.com for more on how to make a Reese’s Pumpkin Patch in their own backyards.

And with the start of the season, Hershey, PA, known by many as “The Sweetest Place on Earth,” is the star of the show this Halloween – literally! The top destination for candy lovers is the set of Food Network’s newest spooky series, Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey’s After Dark, airing this Monday, September 27 at 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT. The four-episode series will bring your wildest chocolate dreams to life as host Sunny Anderson challenges some of the world’s best pastry chefs to create mind-blowing chocolate creations using their favorite sweet treats from Hershey’s largest candy store, Chocolate World.

Out in Myrtle Beach, SC, “The Office” star and chili fanatic Brian Baumgartner teamed up with Bush’s Beans to bring chili bean goodness to the 2021 World Championship Chili Cook-Off . Brian served as an emcee for a cooking demo with 2018 Homestyle Division champion George Rives, where they shared their pro tips for making a championship-worthy pot of chili!

(Photo courtesy: Bush’s Baked Beans)

Coco Rocha, the Frank’s RedHot Next Hot Hand Model host, will kick-off the competition on her TikTok on Thursday, September 23, encouraging her followers and the TikTok community to submit their best hand modeling videos for a chance to win using the hashtag #FranksSweepstakes and Frank’s TikTok handle @FranksRedHot.

And for those in New York City, Taste of the Seaport returns to the Seaport for the 11th year of food, fun, and fundraising. Sponsored by The Howard Hughes Corporation, Downtown’s premier food festival brings together over 30 of the best restaurants in Lower Manhattan and showcases an array of local vendors, artisans, entertainers, and family friendly activities, making it an enjoyable day out for children and adults alike. The annual event benefits the arts and enrichment programs at Public School 397 (The Spruce Street School) and Public School 343 (The Peck Slip School). This year’s event will take place on Saturday, October 16th from 12 p.m.–3 p.m. at Piers 16 and 17.

An eclectic mix of Lower Manhattan’s best food and beverage vendors will come together at Taste of the Seaport to highlight one of the city’s fastest growing neighborhoods and its vibrant restaurant scene. Food lovers are invited to explore a variety of culinary options available in the Seaport and Financial District with delicious dishes from Eataly Downtown, Brooklyn Chop House, Industry Kitchen, Watermark Bar, Beatnic (formerly by CHLOE), Fresh Salt, Stout FiDi, Route 66 Smokehouse, and Mac Daddy’s, to name a few. Tickets here.

And as always we are supporting local business. Our restaurants of the week are pretty incredible if you are in town. The latest addition to the Theater District’s Restaurant Row, Chai isnow serving diners authentic regional Beijing Cuisine andutilizing cooking techniques famously used in Chinese court cuisine. The newly opened Tasca, is bringing a new type of Latin adventure to the Upper West Side. The food focus here is on Spain, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico. The beverage program features carefully curated rum cocktails made from a list of over 100 varieties of premium rums, an extensive wine list of over 180 wine selections, which are temperature controlled and 80% Spanish, and a changing roster of beers on tap and bottle/can selections from Spain and the US. And,

Hortus NYC, the contemporary Asian restaurant located in NoMad that marries flavors and cooking styles of the Mediterranean with those of Southeast Asia in a delicious and aesthetic fashion in a fashion-forward setting. Executive Chef Lenny Moon (Jungsik, Pado) has expertly curated a menu that is equally photogenic and delicious at an approachable price point.