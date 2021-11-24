Food For Thought Productions Finishes 2021 Season with Arthur Miller, Bob Dishy & Blythe Danner

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Food For Thought Productions, now in its 21st year, continues celebrating the oft-neglected one-act play and theatre at its best with Award-winning actors, writers and directors, with a tremendously fun production on December 6th, 2021.

Arthur Miller’s I Can’t Remember Anything, Directed by Antony Marsellis. While they will be performing the usual DPS version of the play, David Palmer of the Miller Society will join in for the Q&A and will talk about the other ending presented in Kushner’s anthology. Revolving around a widow, her husband’s best friend and her inability to remember much of the past, this compelling drama is filled with humor throughout. 20 years ago during the Company’s Second Season, which starred Elaine Stritch and Bob Dishy! And, even more exciting was that Arthur Miller was in the audience. The last time FFTP presented the play was in January 2021 with Penny Fuller and . . . Bob Dishy. At that performance, the Arthur Miller Society got in touch with FFTP Founder Susan Charlotte and wanted to do an article on the show. After several conversations, she discovered that Miller had written two different versions, each with a different ending. The version she, and most companies, used was from the Dramatists Play Service, but this new version was included in the Library of America anthology, The Collected Works of Arthur Miller, edited by Tony Kushner.

So, FFTP is back with, in her first FFTP appearance, Blythe Danner & Bob Dishy starring in

The December 6th, 2:00pm performance will be available live via Streaming as well as a limited in-theatre ‘audience’ who will be part of a documentary being filmed on FFTP. The entire FFT series has been presented at Theatre 80 St. Marks. Tickets for the ‘live’ performance are free to first-come patrons, who have agreed to be part of the documentary on FFTP. All social distancing precautions will be respected. There will be a medical professional onsite to check temperatures and audience members must wear masks and have recently tested negative for Covid-19. There will be a nominal charge for the streaming. For those who can’t make the streamed performance on Monday, the program will be repeated on Saturday and Sunday. For additional information and tickets please contact FFTP at: 646-366-9340 or email:  info@foodforthoughtproductions.com

Food For Thought brings food back!  Beginning in the New Year, FFTP will present shows at its current venue—Theatre 80 as well as a former venue—3 West Club—with fabulous buffet lunches were always part of the FFTP program until COVID wiped out everyone’s appetite.

Food For Thought Productions was created by award-winning playwright Susan Charlotte to provide a home for the oft-neglected one-act play. FFTP has presented over a thousand shows with Oscar, Tony and Emmy award winning writers, actors and directors including Arthur Miller, August Wilson, Elaine May, Mary Alice, Elaine Stritch, Marian Seldes, Danny Aiello, Kathleen Turner, Tony Roberts, Carole Shelley, Peter Bogdonovich, Judd Hirsch, Marcia Gay Harden, Mary Bond Davis, Eric Stoltz, Kyra Sedgwick, Rosie Perez, Judith Light, Christine Baranski, Earl Hyman, Rita Moreno and so on. Food For Thought keeps going. As the world keeps changing and the unanswered questions continue to grow it is comforting to know that there is still something people can count on.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

