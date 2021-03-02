Food For Thought Productions New Season Features Christopher Durang, Blanche Baker, Bob Dishy and More

Food For Thought Productions, now in its 21st year, continues celebrating the oft-neglected one-act play and theatre at its best with Award-winning actors, writers and directors, with a tremendously fun opening on March 8th, 2021.

It was only a year ago the world came to an abrupt halt. Our lives changed for once and forever. But FFTP persisted, becoming the first company to bring live theatre back into our world last July, and continued presenting monthly performances through all of 2020.

In 2020 we persisted, through the Coronavirus, through economic difficulties and through the many trials and tribulations our nation, and world, was going through. As 2021 begins we, as a country, continue to persist. In New York City, despite theatres closing their doors, restaurants closing, opening, closing and reopening their doors…we persist.

And FFTP, which has provided over 20 years of theatre, continues to persist with humor in different forms—parodies, satires and dramas filled with comedy.

Blanche Baker

The first production of our 2021 season is on March 8th at Theater 80 St. Marks with two plays and some very special guests for the Q&A. “For Whom The Southern Belle Tolls,” a hilarious parody of Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie” by Christopher Durang. Directed by Antony Marsellis, the play will star Blanche Baker, Nathan Darrow & Jeremy Beck. And, the second show, Tennessee Williams’ “Lifeboat Drill,” a very funny piece about an older couple on a boat, starring Bob Dishy and Judy Graubart.

Christopher Durang

All will join Susan Charlotte for Q&A, as well as Special Zoom Guest Christopher Durang, who has been part of the FFTP company for years and says, “I’ll take anything Susan Charlotte dishes out. Because she always serves up great theatre, big stars and fantastic food.” And talk about persistence…90-year-old Caroll Baker will also join the Q & A with her thoughts about Williams.

Caroll Baker

The next date is March 29th featuring Part I of A.R. Gurney’s humorous, touching and poignant satire “The Dining Room”.

April 19th—FFTP offers up “I Can’t Remember Anything” by Arthur Miller starring Bob Dishy who starred in the play 20 years ago. Revolving around a widow, her husband’s best friend and her inability to remember much of the past, this compelling drama is filled with humor throughout.

May 24th will bring “The Hairdresser” by Susan Charlotte. A light comedy turns into a serious drama with a twist ending. A six-time Tony nominated actress insists on the perfect haircut from her hairdresser/best friend. She is going to the ‘Tonys’ later that evening and hopes to win.

And June 28th has slotted in Part II of A.R. Gurney’s “The Dining Room” ending the first

half of the season on a humorous and entertaining note.

Other dates set for FFTP productions are July 26th, Sept. 13th, Oct. 25th, Nov. 22nd and Dec. 20th. Many of the performances will actually have two one-acts included in the event. Besides those mentioned above, there will be plays by the likes of Neil LaBute, Dorothy Parker, Horton Foote and performances by Tony Roberts, Larry Pine, Penny Fuller and Laila Robins and more.

The performances will be available live via Zoom as well as a limited in-theatre ‘audience’ who will be part of a documentary being filmed on FFTP. The entire FFT series will be presented at Theatre 80 St. Marks. Tickets for the ‘live’ performance are free to first-come patrons, who have agreed to be part of the documentary on FFTP. All social distancing precautions will be respected. There will be a medical professional onsite to check temperatures and audience members must wear masks and have recently tested negative for Covid-19. There will be a nominal charge for the streaming. For additional information and tickets please contact FFTP at: 646-366-9340 or email: info@foodforthoughtproductions.com

Food For Thought Productions was created by award-winning playwright Susan Charlotte to provide a home for the oft-neglected one-act play. FFTP has presented over a thousand shows with Oscar, Tony and Emmy award winning writers, actors and directors including Arthur Miller, August Wilson, Elaine May, Mary Alice, Elaine Stritch, Marian Seldes, Danny Aiello, Kathleen Turner, Tony Roberts, Carole Shelley, Peter Bogdonovich, Judd Hirsch, Marcia Gay Harden, Mary Bond Davis, Eric Stoltz, Kyra Sedgwick, Rosie Perez, Judith Light, Christine Baranski, Earl Hyman, Rita Moreno and so on. Food For Thought keeps going. As the world keeps changing and the unanswered questions continue to grow it is comforting to know that there is still something people can count on.