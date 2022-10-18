Food in the City

Three cheers to big food news in the city.

Legasea Bar & Grill is a fun-casual atmosphere for an entertaining dining experience that is to be expected from Tao Group Hospitality. The menu is a fresh take on American bar and grill favorites with light seafood influences. Menu highlights include the wagyu pigs in a blanket, crispy blooming onion, spicy crab beignets and wagyu steak frites with the choice of green (salsa verde) or gold (Bernaise) sauce.

Located in the heart of Midtown, the restaurant is a neighborhood staple just blocks from New York City’s most popular destinations, including Madison Square Garden, Penn Station, Theater District, and Times Square. The design by Rockwell Group amplifies the convivial and approachable vibe. Guests are greeted by a spacious atrium whose globe pendant lamps float beneath a generous skylight. Subway tiles, polished copper and leather accent and antique mirrors provide a warm, tactile environment. The elegant private dining room has a woven cane ceiling, painted lacquered wall panels, and embossed leather chairs.

Renowned bartender Jeremy Le Blanche has unveiled a new playlist-inspired cocktail menu at RT60 Rooftop Bar & Lounge, located at the new Hard Rock Hotel New York.

In keeping with his signature style, the menu is a clever, visual wow. Garnishes include rose petals, cotton candy and hazelnut salt while global ingredients find their way into house-infused cordials and syrups – like sesame and green shiso. Service at RT60 is a performance and vessels play a role – from delicate glass teacups to a smoking paper bag and flask.