Food in the City

Three cheers to big food news in the city.
Legasea Bar & Grill is a fun-casual atmosphere for an entertaining dining experience that is to be expected from Tao Group Hospitality. The menu is a fresh take on American bar and grill favorites with light seafood influences. Menu highlights include the wagyu pigs in a blanket, crispy blooming onion, spicy crab beignets and wagyu steak frites with the choice of green (salsa verde) or gold (Bernaise) sauce.
Located in the heart of Midtown, the restaurant is a neighborhood staple just blocks from New York City’s most popular destinations, including Madison Square Garden, Penn Station, Theater District, and Times Square. The design by Rockwell Group amplifies the convivial and approachable vibe. Guests are greeted by a spacious atrium whose globe pendant lamps float beneath a generous skylight. Subway tiles, polished copper and leather accent and antique mirrors provide a warm, tactile environment. The elegant private dining room has a woven cane ceiling, painted lacquered wall panels, and embossed leather chairs.
Renowned bartender Jeremy Le Blanche has unveiled a new playlist-inspired cocktail menu at RT60 Rooftop Bar & Lounge, located at the new Hard Rock Hotel New York.
In keeping with his signature style, the menu is a clever, visual wow. Garnishes include rose petals, cotton candy and hazelnut salt while global ingredients find their way into house-infused cordials and syrups – like sesame and green shiso. Service at RT60 is a performance and vessels play a role – from delicate glass teacups to a smoking paper bag and flask.
And, NYC & Company, the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the five boroughs of New York City, has launched Savor NYC: a yearlong celebration of New York City’s dynamic culinary offerings, encouraging visitation to neighborhoods and dining enclaves across all five boroughs.
The campaign will highlight expanded monthly content including the global cuisine, street carts, established restaurants, accessible dining, sustainable dining, culinary events, seasonal offers and more across the five boroughs that make New York City the most celebrated dining destination in the world.
“New York City is unmatched in its variety, quality and selection of dining options across the five boroughs,” said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company. “Savor NYC is an invitation to explore world-class cuisine at the more than 27,000 eating establishments in every corner of the City by shining a spotlight on what’s new and innovative as well as the most classic experiences. As New York City continues to rebound, support for small businesses remains critical. Savor NYC encourages locals and visitors alike to continue to enjoy all that the City has to offer.”
Through the yearlong Savor NYC campaign, NYC & Company will serve as an all-encompassing resource for locals and visitors with guides highlighting distinct cuisines, multicultural neighborhoods, seasonal dining and culinary offers. In addition, Savor NYC will showcase major citywide events and holidays through a culinary lens. At nycgo.com/savornyc, visitors can sort through thousands of restaurant options across all five boroughs using filters including location; cuisine type; special offers available (promotions) and dietary specifications (vegan, halal, kosher, gluten-free, etc.)
