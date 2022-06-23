Food Network’s New York City Wine & Food Festival Set for Exciting Return

th installment, Food Network personalities and more than 400 chefs, mixologists and wine and spirit producers will come together to create an unforgettable epicurean celebration comprised of walk-around tastings, intimate dinners, pier parties, brunches, lunches, master classes, wine tastings and more. The Festival’s charitable partner, God’s Love We Deliver, is the New York City metropolitan area’s leading provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition counse. The Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One announced its lineup of events to celebrate 15 years in the Big Apple. Widely recognized as the largest gourmet gathering in New York City, the four-day Festival will take place October 13 – 16, 2022 and feature more than 80 events around the city. For the 15installment, Food Network personalities and more than 400 chefs, mixologists and wine and spirit producers will come together to create an unforgettable epicurean celebration comprised of walk-around tastings, intimate dinners, pier parties, brunches, lunches, master classes, wine tastings and more. The Festival’s charitable partner, God’s Love We Deliver, is the New York City metropolitan area’s leading provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition counse ling for individuals living with severe illness. To date, the Festival has generated more than $14 million for its charitable causes with one hundred percent of the net proceeds supporting its mission to EAT. DRINK. FEED NYC

The signature, fan-favorite tasting events will return to Hudson River Park’s Pier 76 and Pier 86, Home of the Intrepid Museum and feature two sprawling, outdoor areas showcasing the nation’s most talented chefs and culinary personalities throughout the Festival weekend. Featured events include:

Blue Moon Burger Bash presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Rachael Ray (Thursday, October 13)

Peroni’s Taste of Italy hosted by Alex Guarnaschelli and Scott Conant with special guest Whoopi Goldberg (Friday, October 14)

Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations presented by Liebherr Appliances featuring fan-favorite Food Network personalities and Restaurant Row presented by Tock. (Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16)

Caviar presents Tacos & Tequila After Dark powered by Toyota hosted by the Cast of The Kitchen with special guests Elvis Duran and the Z100 Morning Show (Saturday, October 15)

Backyard BBQ presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Andrew Zimmern and Dario Cecchini (Sunday, October 16)

The Hard Rock Hotel New York will serve as the new backdrop for a slew of returning fan-favorite events. On Friday, October 14, Food Network star Jet Tila will host Taste of Asia, a late-night celebration featuring a variety of signature offerings from the finest Asian outposts in the city. Keep the party going and honor all things fabulous on Saturday, October 15 at Drag Brunch hosted by David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris featuring jaw-dropping performances by the industry’s most in-demand drag queens and kings. That night, celebrate the Festival’s 15th birthday with a dessert-filled, blow-out bash with a special performance by front man of legendary group RUN DMC, Rev Run, at the 15th Anniversary Dessert Party hosted by social media star turned TV personality Kalen Allen.

On Saturday, October 15, bring the whole family to enjoy the best of both worlds at the new Sweet and Savory Brunch hosted by Duff Goldman. Later that night, the city’s top bars from all five boroughs will duke it out for top honors during Battle of the Boroughs: A Cocktail Showdown presented by BACARDI hosted by The Try Guys, the internet’s favorite explorers and hosts of No-Recipe Road Trip with the Try Guys.

New to the roster this year and anchoring the Festival’s presence in Brooklyn is Industry City, a vibrant creative hub along the waterfront which will host new and returning Festival events. Kick off the Festival weekend early on Thursday, October 13 with Food Network’s resident, spikey-haired blonde Anne Burrell as she hosts the ever-popular Aperitivo happy hour and indulge in Italian-inspired cocktails and canapes. On Friday, October 14, the brand-new event Flavors of the Mediterranean hosted by Michael Symon will take guests on a journey from the Iberian Peninsula to the Adriatic Sea – think lush dips and tantalizing hors d’oeuvres inspired by some of the best places to eat in the world. Those looking to celebrate with the whole family can head over to Fornino in Brooklyn Bridge Park on Saturday, October 15 for the Ultimate Pizza Party hosted by Buddy Valastro. Top off the weekend with a Brunch hosted by Michael Solomonov with entertainment by SNACKTIME on Sunday, October 16 at his new Brooklyn outpost, Laser Wolf.

Gourmands looking to sharpen their culinary skills alongside the experts should snag a spot at one of the Festival’s Master Classes taking place at the Institute of Culinary Education and at participating venues. Choose from a variety of classes and gain hands-on experience with world-famous chefs, mixologists, and culinary stars such as Stefano Secchi of Rezdôra, Masaharu Morimoto, Milk Bar’s Christina Tosi, Duff Goldman, Calvin Eng of Bonnie’s, Maneet Chauhan, Matt Abdoo and Shane McBride of Pig Beach, the team behind Ukrainian restaurant Veselka and more!

A plethora of unique, one-night-only collaborative meals hosted by some of the world’s most critically acclaimed chefs and paired with a variety of high-end wines and spirits from the Festival’s exclusive provider, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, make up this year’s revamped Intimate Dinner Series. Participating chefs and personalities will be joining us from New York, California, New Orleans, London, France and other worldwide locales and include Alain Ducasse, Sohla El-Waylly, Daniel Boulud, Kwame Onwuachi, Amanda Freitag, Marcus Samuelsson, Dani García, Antonia Lofaso, Michael White, Chintan Pandya, Carlton McCoy, Lauren Von Der Pool and many others.

The Festival’s Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale runs from June 10-16 during which time Capital One credit and debit cardholders can take advantage of special offers and purchase tickets before they are available to the general public on June 17. Cardholders will receive exclusive access to a Shake Shack HQ Dinner & Tour, Sushi Rolling Master Class with Masaharu Morimoto, once in a lifetime dinner with father-son duo Jean-Georges and Cédric Vongerichten, early entry to signature events, special pricing and more.