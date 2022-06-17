Food to Eat For Essential Bone-Building Nutrients

Having strong and healthy bones is all about eating foods that are rich in vitamins and nutrients. Most of us know that drinking milk and adding dairy to your diet is a great place to start when you are looking for key minerals like calcium, but there are actually many other foods out there that can help to strengthen your bones as well. Read on to discover some of the top healthy foods that business leaders like to enjoy, in order to boost the bond-building nutrients in their body.

How Eating Nuts and Seeds Can Strengthen Your Bones

Soji James, Lead Expert Certified Personal Trainer 1AND1 Life

One of the best ways to pack in some bone-building nutrients throughout your day is to practice healthy snacking and eating functional foods. Some of the best snacks you can eat to strengthen your bones are a variety of nuts and seeds. Nuts provide our bodies with magnesium, phosphorus, and calcium, which are all nutrients that are essential to bone health. Eating seeds will provide these three amazing nutrients to your body as well, and will also give you fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. You can also look for superfoods made with these ingredients, such as nut butters. Try to choose healthy snacks like chia seeds, almonds, cashews, walnuts, peanuts, and pecans to strengthen your bones and to help keep all of the systems in your body working accordingly.

Eat Kale and Broccoli to Build Your Vitamin K

David Culpepper, MD, Clinical Director of LifeMD

Having a hearty helping of greens in your diet is a great way to boost your Vitamin K, which works with calcium to build stronger, healthier bones in your body. Kale is a rich supergreen that will help with bone formation as well as strengthening the bones in your body. Broccoli is also a great source for Vitamin K and calcium, as well as phosphorus, zinc, and Vitamins A and C. These greens are very versatile, as you can eat them on their own, or throw them in a healthy soup or salad. You can also think outside of the box when preparing your veggies, such as by making a kale smoothie, for a simple way to harness all of the nutrients in the vegetable, without even needing to add any heat.

Start Your Morning with Yogurt

Rachel Blank, Founder and CEO Allara

If you want to maintain a holistically healthy body, this starts by creating the perfect morning routine. Once you wake up, start by hydrating yourself with water, a glass of milk, or a fruit smoothie to kickstart your day. For breakfast, find some greek yogurt that is high in protein, calcium, and Vitamin D, to help keep your bones strong and your gut healthy. Studies show that yogurt contains good bacteria and nutrients that will help to increase bone mineral density, which will also help you to reach your physical fitness goals. After you eat your daily dose of your favorite yogurt, you can take a walk outside to catch some rays or do a relaxing yoga session, where you can focus on your breathing. Remember that by eating bone-building foods and following a morning routine that works for you, you will be able to start your day with more confidence and see real results over time.

Adding Beans to Your Diet

Juan Pablo Cappello, Co-Founder and CEO Nue Life

Taking care of your body starts with the food you eat and remember, it’s your right to feel good. Adding beans to your diet is a wonderful way to add phosphorus, calcium, and magnesium to your body. You can try black beans, edamame, kidney beans, chickpeas, or pinto beans. Beans are especially important for those who follow a plant-based diet, as they are also a great amount of protein.

Make Your Own Bone Broth

Rachel Jones, Head of PR Hope Health

If you want to take your bone health to the next level, focus on incorporating bone broth into your diet. Bone broth is rich in minerals, amino acids, vitamins, and fatty acids that are essential to strengthening your bones. Every bone broth is unique and it’s all about incorporating healthy ingredients that your body can absorb. You can use things such as fish and animal bones, as well as water, herbs, and vegetables to make your bone broth tasty and healthy at the same time. Bone broth is also a great source of collagen, which can help to make your bones denser and help them from getting brittle as you age.

Drink Green Tea Everyday

Jae Pak, Founder Jae Pak MD Medical

One of the healthiest drinks that you can consume is green tea, as it offers a great deal of nutritional support for bone health. Green tea has many health benefits including helping to boost your immunity, lower blood-sugar, promote heart health, and strengthening your bones. Green tea contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds that work to build strong bones. Start incorporating green tea into your daily life by drinking one cup a day and your body will appreciate the benefits, and you will love the results.

Eating Fortified Cereal

Bryan Alston, Chief Marketing Officer Greater Than

A great way to help your body get the essential bone-building nutrients it deserves is to try eating fortified foods. Fortified foods are known for their added vitamins and minerals that are not naturally present. For example, there are fortified cereals, juices, bread, snack bars, you name it. Calcium-fortified cereal that is high in fiber is especially enjoyable when paired with your favorite kind of milk or milk alternative. You can then accompany your fortified cereal and calcium-rich milk with a healthy, all-natural fruit beverage for the ultimate bone-boosting breakfast experience.

Finding the Best Milk Alternatives

Hector Gutierrez, CEO JOI

If you are looking for a way to build up your bones with essential nutrients, this can be done by finding the best milk alternative. Many people assume that if a milk alternative product is made from plants instead of dairy, that there is either very little calcium or none at all. However, this is just a misconception, as several plant-based milks are actually filled with calcium, including almond milk, soy milk, cashew milk, and more. While these milk alternatives do not come from a cow like traditional dairy milk, they still contain Vitamin D and calcium that your bones need to be strong and healthy, plus they tend to have less calories and will avoid any lactose intolerant issues that you may have.

Add a Pinch of Garlic to Build Your Bones

Dr. Blessing Anyatonwu, Founder, Earnest Holistic Health

We often think of dairy as the best food source for osteoporosis, but for many people due to preferences and/or food sensitivities, dairy isn’t an option. I recommend making plant-based sources of calcium a daily habit. Foods such as navy beans, black beans, almonds, garlic, oranges and fresh herbs offer calcium and so much more for the overall nutrition that supports bone health. While garlic may not seem like the most calcium rich food, don’t be fooled. This root vegetable is a nutrition powerhouse and may keep vampires away. One teaspoon (roughly between half to a full clove) of garlic has 5 milligrams of calcium. Again, this may not seem like a lot, but if you’re adding it to several dishes a day, it adds up. This helps take your calcium to the next level, all while providing excellent antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. Most of all, I like that it helps with the most important aspect of nutrition: the logistics of nutrition. Garlic can add a lot of flavor to dishes and is a great way to add amazing flavor to other calcium rich foods without adding salt or butter.

Eating Leafy Greens and Fatty Fish to Boost Calcium and Vitamin D

Kathryn Weatherford, Registered Dietician, RD, LCN, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Bone disease is often preventable by getting enough calcium and vitamin D into your diet. It’s important to be aware of your calcium and vitamin D intake to preserve bone strength as you age. By eating the right combination of calcium and vitamin D rich foods, we can boost our immune system and protect our bones. Many foods are now fortified in calcium and vitamin D, making it easier to meet our daily recommended intake. Eat a variety of dark, leafy greens such as spinach, kale, Swiss chard and bok choy. Fatty fish is also an excellent source of vitamin D. A 3-ounce portion of wild salmon provides more than 100 percent of daily value of vitamin D. Vitamin D deficiency often becomes more prevalent [in winter] due to lack of adequate sunlight. It’s good to know if you’re vitamin D deficient so you can take steps to fix the problem and keep building strong bones. The goal is to be able to stay active at any age.

All in all, we hope you have enjoyed learning about all of the many foods that you can eat to gain the essential bond-building nutrients that your body craves. Remember to add leafy greens to your diet, as well as foods that are rich in calcium, vitamins, and minerals to help make your bones stronger for years to come. Happy bone-building!