Footloose At The Argyle Theatre

Long Island’s largest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre, is now presenting the international hit Footloose written by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie, with music by Tom Snow and lyrics by Dean Pitchford. Footloose is directed by Evan Pappas, choreographed by Eugenio Contenti with music direction by Jonathan Brenner.

Footloose began performances on July 14 in advance of its opening night on July 16 running through August 28, 2022. The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island).

Check out photos from opening night below!

The cast includes Peyton S. Cassity as Ren (Regional: Addams Family)

Tia Karaplis as Ariel (Regional: Babes In Arms)

John Hillner* as Reverend Shaw (Broadway: Footloose, Mamma Mia!)

Michelle Mallardi* as Vi Shaw (Broadway: Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Les Miserable)

Carrie Michelle Baker as Ethel

Tray Wright as Willard (Regional: Grease)

Lilliannie Arie Urgent as Rusty

Quincy Lawson as Urleen (Regional: A Chorus Line)

Liat Shuflita as Wendy Jo (Regional: Babes In Arms)

Max Kuenzer as Chuck (Regional: The Mystery of Edwin Drood)

Jay Mauro (Regional: Pippin)

Tyrell Ruffin (Regional: The Wiz)

Jojo Minasi (Regional: Mamma Mia!)

Arturo Hernandez (Regional: Spring Awakening)

Molly Model (Argyle Theater’s Elf)

Christina Emily Jackson(National Tour: Shrek, The Sound of Music)

Nicole Weitzman (Regional: Once Upon A Mattress)

and Mikey Marmann (Argyle Theatre’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame).