MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Out of Town

Footloose At The Argyle Theatre

Footloose At The Argyle Theatre

Long Island’s largest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre, is now presenting the international hit Footloose written by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie, with music by Tom Snow and lyrics by Dean Pitchford. Footloose is directed by Evan Pappas, choreographed by Eugenio Contenti with music direction by Jonathan Brenner.

Eugenio Contenti (Choreographer), Evan Pappas (Director) and Jonathan Brenner (Music Director)

Jonathan Brenner (Music Director)

Tia Karaplis, Peyton S. Cassity and The Cast of Footloose

Quinncy Lawson, Tia Karaplis and Christina Emily Jacksom

Footloose began performances on July 14 in advance of its opening night on July 16 running through August 28, 2022. The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island).

Check out photos from opening night below!

Tia Karaplis, Peyton S. Cassity and The Cast of Footloose

Peyton S. Cassity

Peyton S. Cassity

The cast includes Peyton S. Cassity as Ren (Regional: Addams Family)

Tia Karaplis

Tia Karaplis

Tia Karaplis

Peyton S. Cassity, Tia Karaplis

Tia Karaplis as Ariel (Regional: Babes In Arms)

John Hillner

John Hillner* as Reverend Shaw (Broadway: Footloose, Mamma Mia!)

Michelle Mallardi

Michelle Mallardi* as Vi Shaw (Broadway: Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Les Miserable)

Michelle Mallardi, Tia Karaplis and John Hillner

Carrie Baker

Carrie Michelle Baker as Ethel

Tray Wright

Lilliannie Arie Urgent and Tray Wright

Tray Wright as Willard (Regional: Grease)

Lilliannie Arie Urgent

Lilliannie Arie Urgent as Rusty

Quincy Lawson

Quincy Lawson as Urleen (Regional: A Chorus Line)

Liat Shuflita

Liat Shuflita as Wendy Jo (Regional: Babes In Arms)

Max Kuenzer

Max Kuenzer as Chuck (Regional: The Mystery of Edwin Drood)

Jay Mauro

Jay Mauro (Regional: Pippin)

Tyrell Ruffin

Tyrell Ruffin (Regional: The Wiz)

Jojo Minasi

Jojo Minasi (Regional: Mamma Mia!)

Arturo Hernandez

Arturo Hernandez (Regional: Spring Awakening)

Molly Model

Molly Model (Argyle Theater’s Elf)

Christine Emily Jackson

Christina Emily Jackson(National Tour: Shrek, The Sound of Music)

Melissa Goldberg

Nicole Weitzman

Nicole Weitzman (Regional: Once Upon A Mattress)

Mikey Marmann

and Mikey Marmann (Argyle Theatre’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame).

Drew Reese

Peyton S. Cassity, Carrie Baker, Michelle Mallardi, John Hillner and Tia Karaplis

Arturo Hernanndez, Max Kuenzer and Jojo Minasi

Liat Shuflita, Lilliannie Arie Urgent and Quincy Lawson

Liat Shuflita, Lilliannie Arie Urgent , Tia Karaplis and Quincy Lawson

Christina Emily Jackson, Carrie Baker, Michelle Mallardi, John Hillner, Jay Mauro and Molly Model

Melissa Goldberg, Mikey Marmann, Drew Reese and Nicole Weitzman

Arturo Hernandez, Peyton S. Cassity, Jojo Minasi Tyrell Ruffin

Tray Wright, Arturo Hernandez, Peyton S. Cassity, Jojo Minasi, Tyrell Ruffin

The Cast of Footloose

Tia Karaplis, Peyton S. Cassity and The Cast of Footloose

 

Related Items
Out of Town

Related Items

More in Out of Town

Exceptional Play — Exceptional Cast at Phillips Mill Theatre   

Claudia PerryJuly 20, 2022
Read More

The Globalization of The Twenty-Sided Tavern Pre-Game Tryout Sold-Out in New York

Suzanna BowlingJuly 19, 2022
Read More

Opening Night Of On Your Feet at The John W. Engeman Theater

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 19, 2022
Read More

Fela! The Concert at Queens Theater in the Park

Craig J HorsleyJuly 17, 2022
Read More

Could The Ogunquit Playhouse Become the New Out Of Town Try Outs for Broadway

Suzanna BowlingJuly 15, 2022
Read More

Staying In Pittsfield: The Colonial Theatre

Suzanna BowlingJuly 10, 2022
Read More

Staying In Pittsfield: Once Pours Out It’s Heart

Suzanna BowlingJuly 10, 2022
Read More

It Came From Outer Space Doesn’t Quite Land at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Jeffery Lyle SegalJuly 7, 2022
Read More

The Sound of The Devil Wears Prada

Suzanna BowlingJuly 3, 2022
Read More