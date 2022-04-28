MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When The Rainbow Is Enuf Is Back And Is Not The Same

Photo by Marc J. Franklin

I first saw Ntozake Shange’s For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When The Rainbow Is Enuf 44 years ago in 1977 and then again at The Public Theatre, November 11, 2019 and the show is vastly changed. What was once poignant, is no longer the same. This show was a choreopoem of poetic monologues, dance, and song about seven women who suffered oppression in a racist and sexist society, now is now bursting with radiant energy of pride, pain, joy and frustration. It is more a dance show showcasing Camille A. Brown.

Photo by Marc J. Franklin

The sisterhood consists of seven nameless African-American women only identified by the colors they are assigned. They are the lady in red (A very pregnant Kenita Miller), lady in orange (Mckenzie Frye, understudy), lady in yellow (D Woods), lady in green (Alexis Sims, Understudy), lady in blue (Stacey Sergeant), lady in brown (Tendayi Kuumba), and lady in purple (Treshelle Edmond, understudy, who is deaf). Each brings her own personality and style to the piece.

Photo by Marc J. Franklin

I really enjoyed the performances of Alexis Sims, Stacey Sergeant and Kenita Miller, who gave me layered performances that touched my soul.

These women have been betrayal by men. Subjects of rape, abandonment, abortion and domestic violence are tackled, but cut, to not be as harsh, except for the last story by the lady in red. In this version, this could be the story every women. We have all gone through the harsh realities of loving men who betray us in ways that cut us to the bone.

These woman dance to celebrate life, sisterhood and resilience.

Directed and choreographed with abundant joy by Camille A. Brown, For Colored Girls shines, but does not really tell the story of hardships, that make one consider suicide. Like Ivo Van Hove, Ms. Brown has made this show her own and Ntozake Shange’s work is buried somewhere in the mist.

The original music by Martha Redbone and Aaron Whitby give a feeling of redemption.

If you like dance shows, this piece will thrill you.

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When The Rainbow Is Enuf: The Booth Theatre, 222 West 45th St., through May 29th.

