Songs For Ukraine: April 23 – 2pm, 4pm, 6pm & 8pm

On April 23rd, joining forces with Urban Stages and Ukrainian artists to raise emergency funds for medical supplies in the Ukraine through RAZOM (a non-profit organization – whose name means “together” in Ukrainian – that has facilitated emergency aid from the states to the Ukraine since the Revolution of Dignity in 2014).



The ongoing invasion of the sovereign country of Ukraine has had unprecedented worldwide consequences and has horrified the world.



Urban Stages is offering what we can, art and music, to raise funds and help address the humanitarian crisis that the people of Ukraine now face.

U krainian Artists:

Yuliya Basis (pianist), Victoria Carchietta (flutist), Fima Chupakhin (jazz pianist), Andy Didorenko (violinist/composer), Kateryna Haiman (domra musician), Galina Ivannikova(mezzo-soprano)



Urban Stages Artists :

Cleve Douglass (jazz vocalist/composer), Madalynn Mathews (singer), Sue Matsuki (singer/songwriter), Lori Brown Mirabel (mezzo-soprano), Megan Styrna (singer), Gregory Toroian(pianist), Ann Talman (singer),Tom Toce (singer/songwriter), Lesley Ann Warren (singer), Skip Ward (bassist)



Consul General of Ukraine in New York City, Oleksii Holubov, and representatives from RAZOM will address audiences.

2pm

Classical Music and Ukrainian Music



4pm

Gregory’s Gals Sing for Ukraine



6pm

Songs of Hope by Ukrainian & uS Artists



8pm

Music of Hope – Ukrainian/uS Jazz Artists!!!