For Your Consideration: We Are Art Through the Eyes of Annalaura

Last night “We Are Art Through the Eyes of Annalaura” screened at the Angelika Theatre.  Filmed on location in Naples, Italy, “We Are Art Through the Eyes of Annalaura” was produced and directed by Annalaura di Luggo in collaboration with production supervisor and creative consultant Stanley Isaacs, and is an inspirational story of creativity, second chances and new beginnings.

TRAILER 2 min_We Are Art Through the Eyes of Annalaura_H264_20Mbit_Mix 2.0.mov from Annydi Productions on Vimeo.

The documentary feature depicts Annalaura’s journey as she undertakes her most artistic challenge, creating Collòculi, an immersive, multi-media, interactive art installation constructed in the shape of a Giant Eye made of recycled aluminum, symbolizing environmental rebirth and recycling. She incorporates her artistic visualization of the lives of four young people who, in their own way, found a spiritual path out of the darkness into the light and reclaimed their self-esteem and found new value in life.

“We Are Art Trough the Eyes of Annalaura” explores the artist’s unique creative process which began with her interviewing dozens of young adults. They shared their personal accounts of overcoming adversities such as bullying, racial discrimination, blindness, alcohol and drug abuse, sexual discrimination and crime.

Annalaura di Luggo & Stanley Isaacs Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

Annalaura then chose four protagonists. Through her expressive interpretations, their intimate revelations were transformed, blending their stories with the language of photography, digital video art, sound design, sensory interaction and experimental cinema.

Annalaura di Luggo with Art Curator Anna Maria Volpacchio Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

Annalaura di Luggo with artist Delah Bruccelli Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

Once completed, the narrative was integrated into the Giant Eye and projected through the pupil, allowing the viewer in the gallery, through virtual technology, to interact and become part of the installation.

Annalaura di Luggo, Errol Rappaport and April Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

Cooper Isaacs and Jessica Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

Thus, with each individual viewing, Collòculi undergoes transformation as the art, and its protagonists and the viewer reflect as one… We Are Art.

Daniela Zahradnikova Reginato, Annalaura di Luggo, Hilary Lise, Jessy Moya Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

Malena Zhang, Annalaura di Luggo, Da Yan, He Miao Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

Malena Zhang , VIP Representative for Art Basel, with Annalaura di Luggo Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

Greg Ferris, Annalura di Luggo and Stanley Isaacs Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

