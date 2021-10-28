Forget The Naked Cowboy Khloe Kardashian is Topless in Times Square

“I cannot believe I have a billboard in Times Square!!! What?!?!” Kardashian, posted to instagram.

Kim Kardashian has nothing on Khloe she lands her first billboard in Times Square for her clothing line Good American.

Just to the side of the red steps, the massive advertisement covers two sides of the TSX Broadway building.

Showing off her derrière the topless 37-year-old is making a splash, especially to her 192million followers. Showing off her derrière the topless 37-year-old is making a splash, especially to her 192 million followers to view.

Khloe launched Good American with co-founder Emma Grede in October of 2016 making more than one million in sales its first day of release. It was the biggest denim launch in apparel history.