Forget Voting About Talent Now It Is All About Inclusion

Ok I am done with not speaking out, because the latest news goes beyond all reasoning.

As of Friday, Tony voters are now required to take a free, but mandatory online training session led by inclusion strategist Vernā Myers. The course is designed to teach voters how to identify unconscious or implicit bias in their own decision-making processes and how to correct it. In order to vote in any categories, you MUST take this course.

The reason for this new mandate is that Slave Play, lost the Tony of Best Play to the wonderful two part drama The Inheritance. I personally jumped up and down for joy when this prolific play won. I am not, nor ever will be a fan of Slave Play and its not because it is black. The playwright Jeremy O. Harris announced his win months prior to the Tony Awards and yet that didn’t seem to bother people. This is a play you either love or hate. Because the playwright is black and the cast was mostly black, people called the win for The Inheritance monolithic. It seems now if you don’t win, you get to called those you blame names and if you are not white you get away with this kindergarten behavior.

Right now the best play hands down is The Lehmans Trilogy. Not only is it so well constructed, but it is one of the best plays of the 20th Century. In the running will also be Lackawanna Blues, Trouble In Mind and Clyde’s all good plays to be sure, but not great. My question is what happens when The Lehmans Trilogy wins? More backlash because it was written by a white guy?

What should be part of a larger push towards equity and diversity is considering the talent no matter the color. Is that really asking too much?

Voters must self-attest that they have completed the training by March 1, 2022. Dates have not yet been announced for the Tony Awards voting period nor for the ceremony itself.