Fotografiska New York Hip-Hop Conscious, Unconscious

Legend has it that the culture of hip-hop kicked off in a Bronx basement party on August 11, 1973, giving hip-hop an official birthday. Fifty years later, Hip-Hop: Conscious, Unconscious explores the people, places, and things that hip-hop has delivered unto us.
Together with Mass Appeal, Fotografiska has created the definitive destination to celebrate hip-hop’s global impact on visual expression – an immersive experience bringing together a community of artists that have documented this cultural phenomenon.
The works on view traverse intersecting themes such as the role of women in hip-hop; hip-hop’s regional and stylistic diversification and rivalries; a humanistic lens into the1970s-Bronx street gangs whose members contributed to the birth of hip-hop; and the mainstream breakthrough that saw a grassroots movement become a global phenomenon.
Tracing the cultural genre’s collective trajectory over five decades, the exhibition spans photography by hip-hop’s earliest documentarians of the 1970s to younger hip-hop photographers who are furthering the proliferation of the genre’s aesthetic.
In partnership with Hip Hop 50, $1 of each ticket sale goes to support the Universal Hip Hop Museum.
Hip-Hop Conscious, Unconscious: Fotografiska New York, 281 Park Ave South. Until May 21st.
