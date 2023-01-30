Fotografiska New York Hip-Hop Conscious, Unconscious

Legend has it that the culture of hip-hop kicked off in a Bronx basement party on August 11, 1973, giving hip-hop an official birthday. Fifty years later, Hip-Hop: Conscious, Unconscious explores the people, places, and things that hip-hop has delivered unto us.

Together with Mass Appeal, Fotografiska has created the definitive destination to celebrate hip-hop’s global impact on visual expression – an immersive experience bringing together a community of artists that have documented this cultural phenomenon.