Fotografiska New York Hip-Hop Conscious, Unconscious

Fotografiska New York Hip-Hop Conscious, Unconscious

Legend has it that the culture of hip-hop kicked off in a Bronx basement party on August 11, 1973, giving hip-hop an official birthday. Fifty years later, Hip-Hop: Conscious, Unconscious explores the people, places, and things that hip-hop has delivered unto us.

Together with Mass Appeal, Fotografiska has created the definitive destination to celebrate hip-hop’s global impact on visual expression – an immersive experience bringing together a community of artists that have documented this cultural phenomenon.

Co-curated by Sally Berman and Sacha Jenkins, Chief Creative Officer of Mass Appeal, Hip-Hop: Conscious, Unconscious presents images ranging from iconic staples of visual culture to rare and intimate portraits of hip-hop’s biggest stars from legendary pioneers including Nas, Tupac, Notorious B.I.G, and Mary J. Blige to modern icons such as Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and Cardi B.

The works on view traverse intersecting themes such as the role of women in hip-hop; hip-hop’s regional and stylistic diversification and rivalries; a humanistic lens into the1970s-Bronx street gangs whose members contributed to the birth of hip-hop; and the mainstream breakthrough that saw a grassroots movement become a global phenomenon.

Tracing the cultural genre’s collective trajectory over five decades, the exhibition spans photography by hip-hop’s earliest documentarians of the 1970s to younger hip-hop photographers who are furthering the proliferation of the genre’s aesthetic.

In partnership with Hip Hop 50, $1 of each ticket sale goes to support the Universal Hip Hop Museum.

Hip-Hop Conscious, Unconscious: Fotografiska New York, 281 Park Ave South. Until May 21st.

Suzanna

