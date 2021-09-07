Four Big Obstacles That are Holding Your Website Rankings Back

SEO rankings are the success parameter for a webmaster. Just a sudden drop is enough to take away your peaceful sleep. In reality, too, SEO rankings play a huge role in defining the quality of content provided on your website. There are a few uncommon reasons that lead to an unexpected failure of site rankings about windhill design.

Below given are big obstacles that you might not be paying attention to-

These are a huge cause of concern if you wish to keep your web trafficking tick towards the positive side.

Inefficient Redirects-

A redirect happens when someone is trying to open a web URL and is then directed to another one. You might be amazed to know that this is a serious bug if not programmed properly. There are various instances when users feel annoyed for being redirected to a URL that doesn’t fulfill his or her purpose in any sense. This resonates with a bad impression, and the user tends to leave abruptly. This, if continued for a long period, may badly impact the site rankings.

Plagiarism–

Despite constant legal reminders, people tend to avoid such a serious issue. Defining plagiarism in a simple sense is the copy of an already existing material. Various tactics like spinning the content or doing direct paraphrasing are easily caught by the visitor. Also, this negatively impacts the SEO ranking as a whole. Therefore, it’s better to use trustworthy plagiarism checking tools and be fully assured that the content uploaded on your site is authentic.

Low-Quality Traffic-

Are you also a firm believer of the popular myth, “traffic is traffic”? Then you must pull up your socks because this is exactly what is costing you your rankings. Low-Quality traffic indirectly plays its role. Therefore, before you even get to know, you are already steeped down. A major reason why you are gaining low-quality traffic is misleading promotions of your website. The promoter can be any fraud website or paid links. There are a lot of tools available to check the quality of traffic on your website. Traffic quality measurement plays a vital role in site branding and hence must be paid attention to.

Violation of Copyright rules-

With each passing day, copyright rules are getting stricter. Thus, it is essential to keep yourself updated with recent amendments taking place in the IP world. This will help you trace out new rules, and then you can filter stuff from your website that violates those rules. Copyright removal notices are huge damage to the website’s reputation. It takes seconds for google to identify websites not respecting the laws. Result? Google will immediately rate you low, pushing your rankings on the ground.

Website creation and maintenance take a lot out of a person. You need to put your heart and soul into it. Now, imagine your hard work going in vain in just a rush of seconds. Thus, it is pertinent to stay aware of the minor errors and keep filtering them at regular intervals.