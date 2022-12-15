Four Superfoods to Fight Stress and Anxiety

It’s a sad fact but anxiety will affect many people over the course of their lives. While medication is available with help from the doctor, some people prefer to take a more natural approach to handle anxiety. Some may turn to hypnosis, others to meditation, and while these methods are excellent coping methods to employ, there is also the option of changing your diet. There are many superfoods that contain properties that support the central nervous system. The nutrients in these foods help to regulate the neurotransmitters dopamine and serotonin, resulting in the release of calming and relaxing properties. Here is a list of some of the most popular superfoods that can help control anxiety.

Reishi Mushroom

Reishi mushrooms are native to many parts of Asia. China, Japan and Korea are the main countries that have used the mushroom for their health benefits. They are reddish-brown in colour and are tough in texture with a bitter taste, meaning they are more likely to be found in supplement or powder forms. This allows for the mushroom’s properties to be used in a variety of ways that will enable you to use reishi for anxiety issues by including it within your regular diet. The powder can be indistinguishably mixed with sauces, or used in small doses within tasty desserts.

Dark Chocolate

Adding chocolate to the list will make many people happy, and dark chocolate is one of the best to fight anxiety. A 2019 study appeared to suggest that those who ate dark chocolate regularly were less likely to display or report symptoms of depression and anxiety. Chocolate contains a high level of Tryptophan, which the body converts into a neurotransmitter such as serotonin, which helps enhance mood. Chocolate is an ideal destresser when eaten as part of a balanced diet and in moderation. Dark chocolate is better for you than milk as it contains flavonoids and polyphenols, two antioxidants that fight stress and anxiety.

Leafy Vegetables

Leafy green vegetables should already be a staple part of anyone’s diet. They contain many nutrients and antioxidants that help to stave off illness and disease and keep your body healthy. Vegetables that contain darker leaves, such as spinach, are rich in folate. This helps your body to produce neurotransmitters such as serotonin. This enhances mood and provides a feel-good factor, which helps you to feel happier, less stressed and more relaxed.

Chamomile tea

What you drink also has a huge influence on mood. Liquids that are high in caffeine or sugar, such as coffee or energy drinks can increase stress levels. Regular consumption can keep these stress levels at a heightened level. Liquids such as chamomile tea, a natural bedtime drink, contain relaxing properties that aid sleep. It has also been proven in trials that chamomile is effective when reducing general anxiety disorder symptoms.

Avocado

Avocados are full of nutrients that work to protect your body against stress. This is due to a high concentration of glutathione, which blocks the intestines from absorbing certain fats that can cause oxidative damage. They also contain high levels of folate and vitamin E, which are vital for their stress-relieving properties.





