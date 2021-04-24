MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

France Lets Go A Murder Because He Can Not Be Held Criminally Responsible Because He Was High As New York Legalizes 4/20

France Lets Go A Murder Because He Can Not Be Held Criminally Responsible Because He Was High As New York Legalizes 4/20

In France Kobili Traoré, was a known drug dealer, who smoked pot every day for 13 years and had up to 15 joints a day. There was never a day when he wasn’t high. He murdering his elderly Jewish neighbor, Sarah Halimi, in 2017.  Shouting “Allahu Akbar,””God is great” and “I killed the devil,” in Arabic, then threw her off the balcony of her third-floor Paris apartment.

On Wednesday though Traoré, admitted to the crime, France’s top court ruled he would not go on trial. The reason he will get away with the crime is Traoré can not be held criminally responsible for his actions because he was in a state of drug-induced psychosis, a state he was in everyday.

In Times Square, Weedmaps to celebrate the legalization of recreational 4/20, congratulate the state and made a case against the incarceration over cannabis possession.

They called on New Yorkers to “lift those legal joints” in honor of “this transformative time” as the industry looks for full federal legalization.” 

Almost half a million people are locked up because of a drug offense, most from multiple offenses. Almost all convictions are the result of plea bargains, where people plead guilty to a lesser offense, perhaps of a different category or one that they may not have actually committed.

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

T2C Talks To Kathleen Chalfant About Her New Play By Dorothy Lyman and Co Star Elliott Gould

Suzanna BowlingApril 24, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: April 24

Suzanna BowlingApril 24, 2021
Read More

A Gift From the Land – Earth Day Celebration with Côté Mas

ElizaBeth TaylorApril 23, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGApril 23, 2021
Read More

Earth Day Was Yesterday, But Events Are Still Going On

Suzanna BowlingApril 23, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: April 23

Suzanna BowlingApril 23, 2021
Read More

Iconic Treasures From The Legendary Career And Life Of Janet Jackson

Suzanna BowlingApril 22, 2021
Read More

Robert Miller’s Follow Your Dream Podcast To Release Special Edition Friday: Tree Of Life – End Gun Violence

G. H. HARDINGApril 22, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: April 22

Suzanna BowlingApril 22, 2021
Read More