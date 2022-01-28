MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Dance

Free Dance Class For All Meet Eddy Rosales Chavez From The Movement

Startup guru Ryan Breslow and Eddy Rosales Chavez are bringing their non-profit, The Movement, to NYC—and it doesn’t end there. “We’re not stopping until the whole world is dancing.”

T2C talked to Mr. Chavez and learned more.

The Movement has a simple mission: unite the world through dance. By partnering with local dance instructors and dance studios The Movement provides free dance classes to the Miami & NYC communities. The Movement covers the cost, removing cost barriers and expanding access to the benefits of dance for all.

In March 2021, there were free dance classes for people throughout Miami. Now, the team has brought The Movement to New York City. The NYC chapter currently offers eight classes per week and is  in all five boroughs. Dance instructors from the local communities teach introductory classes for a wide variety of dance styles, such as Zumba, hip hop, dance hall, and jazz funk. Classes are completely free for participants and are open to all skill levels.

“Through dance, you learn to have more confidence. You physically have to get up, and go in front of people, and move your body. If you can do that, you can do anything. I feel like that’s what the world needs. We need to encourage people to get up on their feet, and go in front of people, have a willingness to look silly and not hide.

