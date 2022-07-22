MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Free Home Cooked Small Bites This Weekend at Bryant Park and Columbus Circle

WoodSpoon, the newest culinary innovation and service for getting a home-cooked meal at your doorstep, will be featuring a one-time popup food truck this weekend (July 23rd and July 24th) for New Yorkers to get a taste of their favorite multicultural flavors, for free, at Bryant Park and Columbus Circle.

At Bryant Park on Saturday, 7/23:

Home Chefs featured at Bryant Park are:

  • Chunyen Huang: Serving pork and vegetable dumplings.
  • Saar: Serving mini schnitzel and sabich sandwiches.

Complimentary small bites will be served from 11 am – 5 pm.

At Columbus Circle on Sunday, 7/24:

Home Chefs featured at Columbus Circle are:

  • Tequeño World: Serving cheese tequeños and tres leche desserts.
  • Yuhe Su: Serving seaweed egg tofu skewers and black sesame pudding.

Complimentary small bites will be served from 11 am – 5 pm.

WoodSpoon allows consumers to enjoy a wide variety of homemade meals from over 300 Home Chefs, providing expertly prepared, home cooked meals to users in the New York City (Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens), Philadelphia, and New Jersey. The user-friendly service, which can be accessed directly via their proprietary application or website, sorts by location providing customers with hyper-local options, allowing chefs to build a following within their communities. Customers have the option to schedule an order, order on demand, or place catering and family style orders.

Available now for new users, WoodSpoon is offering a discount of $20 on orders of $25 or more when using the promo code “spooner” at checkout.

