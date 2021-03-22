Free Hotel Rooms, Airplane and Train Transportation If You Are Illegal….WHY???

You can’t pay your rent, your businesses have closed down, you have to socially distance and yet US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has given $89.6 million of our money to a contract with Endeavors a Texas nonprofit to shelter Central American migrants in hotel rooms. Have they heard of abandoned buildings? Churches? Hospitals considering the migrants are not in the healthiest of conditions? Better yet, why not send them back or restrict this surge of what could literally level this country?

We asked all this March 5th, before the funding.

The migrants will get “critical services”, which means food, victim services, therapeutic regiments, educational resources and mental health care. The families will also receive a comprehensive health assessment that includes COVID-19 testing, which many of them carry, yet Americans can’t even get this. Let’s look at our Veteran’s who have to beg for the crumbs they get.

As illegal migrants continued to arrive at the border at a rate not seen in 20 years, were told they are children and are given pictures of little ones, but lets get to what is really arriving 15 – 22 year-olds who are part of drug cartels and they want to ship them all over the country. Has nobody read The Odyssey and about the Trojan Horse, because that is exactly what this is.

7,000 migrant families were documented illegally crossing in January and that climbed to nearly 19,000 migrant families in February. What will the numbers be in March? According to The Washington Post potentially 2 million migrants will cross the US-Mexico border this year, if not stopped.

Why is “President” Biden, who on his Inauguration Day began repealing the immigration policies of his predecessor, not come out and address this issue? Instead he blames, hides and bans the press from covering this story. Migrants have stated in numerous accounts that they would never have come under the Trump administration. They have come because Biden was elected.

As many stand in wait for their vaccines, the White House plans to provide 2.5 million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico, again at our expense.

The Dreamers Act now allows the 2 million dreamers, brought to the U.S. illegally as children, and hundreds of thousands of migrants to get services as well as other things that will destroy this country financially. Soon it will extend to Biden’s goal of making citizenship possible for all 11 million immigrants in this country illegally.

The major question I have with this is what happens to all the people who have paid thousands of dollars to be here legally through lawyers? I have a friend now who has spent almost $10,000 and she may not get to stay because of what is happening. What about them?

I am mad as hell at this situation, why aren’t you?