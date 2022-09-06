Free Jazz In Times Square

Give your Thursday night a new rhythm. Jazz at Lincoln Center joins us this summer to bring New York City’s jazz scene to Broadway with free live concerts, creating the feeling of an intimate club amidst the lights and sounds of Times Square. Thursdays at 5pm, until September 29, 2022 at the Broadway Plaza between 45th and 46th Streets.

Bassist Liany Mateo has traveled across the United States, Japan, Africa, and Bahrain performing, touring, and teaching music. Influenced by a mix of hard-hitting straight-ahead swing, free avant-garde, and music with deep pocket groove, she was awarded the Jack Rudin “Outstanding Bass Solo” award at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s first collegiate jazz competition in January 2020. He is this week’s guest.