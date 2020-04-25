Free Live Virtual Content As The Lion King Celebrates

Commemorating the 18th anniversary of the North American tour of Disney’s The Lion King, currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the musical will offer a day of free live virtual content April 27 on the Disney on Broadway’s Instagram.

Starting at 12:30 PM ET a Disney teaching artist will lead a musical theatre workshop, offering fans a chance to learn music and choreography from the Tony-winning musical. The workshop will feature tour cast members Brandon A. McCall and Erynn Marie Dickerson.

At 4:30 PM, MJS Live, Michael James Scott (Genie in the Broadway production of Aladdin) will conduct interviews with Ben Lipitz (Pumbaa since 2003), original tour company member Stefan Monssen (percussionist), and Kendra Moore (former dance captain for the tour and current assistant company manager on Broadway) to reflect on their experiences with the show.

Since April 2002, The Lion King North American touring productions have played over 10,000 performances during 216 engagements in 91 cities to an audience of more than 21 million.