Free Lt. Colonel Stuart Scheller or Bring Home the 38 California Children Still in Afghanistan

There are dozens of Sacramento-area families still in Afghanistan and about 38 students who are still trapped there. And where is the news media? Where is the military brass? Where is anybody offering to help or keep these children in the news till they are safe. With any other president this would be mainstream news everyday until they were brought to safety. Why isn’t it now?

On August 26 Lt. Colonel Stuart Scheller criticized the Afghanistan withdrawal that left 13 American service members dead and countless Afghans stranded in Kabul to face the Taliban. 

Now Marine brass has claimed charges against Lt. Colonel Scheller claiming he was trying to “incite a revolution” because he spoke up. As far as I know we still have first amendment liberties. Well we did until the last election. Now that is a debatable subject.

The marine posted about his fellow marines that were slaughtered. He was angry, he had a voice and like the brave man he was, he called for others to help. He was lied to by the officers in charge. He was lied to by this country. He was lied to by the man claiming to be the President of the United States? What was he suppose to do, roll over and play dead?

When you are lied to, do the rules that you pledged to honor still hold? When does accountability also go to the people who make the rules? When will the people whose names we know be held accountable? And more importantly when will we rescue the 38 children our country left in a world gone mad!

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

