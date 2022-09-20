MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Free Rosh Hashanah Cooking Class with WoodSpoon Home Chef Alon Hadar

Need to know what to cook for Rosh Hashanah? Well there is a free, virtual Rosh Hashanah cooking class courtesy of WoodSpoon with one of their home chefs, Alon Hadar.

The class will take place via Instagram Live Wednesday, September 21st at 7pm from Chef Alon’s home kitchen and it is free for all. Participants can register at WoodSpoon’s Instagram.

Chef Alon will take the tastebuds of viewers on a tour of Jerusalem’s culinary landscape leaving his audience with stories and delicious recipes. Highlights will include two dishes for which he will provide recipes: Cacio e Pepe Jerusalem Kugel and Kubbeh Matzo Ball.

Currently residing in Brooklyn, Chef Alon joined WoodSpoon to have more freedom to express his culinary passion. WoodSpoon is a platform for customers to enjoy a wide variety of homestyle meals from over 300 Home Chefs, allowing people to enjoy home cooked meals from their homeland and give the chefs an opportunity to share their craft with the world and flourish in their own businesses. The most popular cuisines on the platform are Israeli, Caribbean, Italian, and American, with many Home Chefs offering flavor fusions. The founders of WoodSpoon are Israeli and the technology team are based in Israel.

Chef Alon Hadar’s background in New York City’s culinary scene includes working as one of the head chefs at Homemade by Miriam in Tribeca.

For more information on WoodSpoon, kindly find a comprehensive press release on the company and photos of home chef Alon Hadar and his multicultural, Cacio e Pepe Jerusalem Kugel here.

