Free Summer Concerts Are Back

Free outdoor summer concerts are back. Here’s a guide for some fun.

TODAY Show Summer Concert Series 2021 

17 – Coldplay

25 – H.E.R.

JULY

TBD

AUGUST

13 – Ben Platt

20 – Cynthia Erivo

23 – LIZZO 

SEPTEMBER: TBD

Additional Today Show Summer Concert performances may be announced throughout the season.

  • More Info: today.com/music-series
  • How To Get a Fan Pass:  http://www.today.com/concertseries

Good Morning America Summer Concerts 2021

June 18 – Chance the Rapper

June 21 – Chloe Bailey

June 24 – DJ D-Nice

June 25 – G-Eazy

July 2 – Lady A

July 5 – Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley

July 7 – Karol G

July 9 – Pitbull

July 13 – The Wallflowers

July 16 – Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Fall Out Boy & Weezer

July 20 – Glass Animals

July 23 – Dierks Bentley

July 27 – Leon Bridges

July 29 – Sofia Carson

July 30 – Old Dominion

August 9 – Tinashe

August 11 – Sebastian Yatra

August 13 – Sheryl Crow

August 23 – Bastille

TBA – Maluma

TBA – Anitta

June 17: Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis at Rumsey Playfield (in Central Park), 5:00 p.m.–8:30 p.m. Free

June 10-27: Founded in 2002, following September 11, 2001, the River to River Festival is a world-class performing arts festival originally intended to help revitalize Lower Manhattan. Now the Festival is the largest summer-long free arts festival in New York City’s history and has not only assisted in renewal, but transformed Downtown into a major cultural destination during the summer.

The festival takes place in a variety of public venues that canvas all of Downtown New York – from Chambers Street down to the southern tip of Manhattan and across the island from river to river. The River to River Festival is a great choice for New York City Events June.

