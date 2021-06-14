Free Summer Concerts Are Back

Free outdoor summer concerts are back. Here’s a guide for some fun.
TODAY Show Summer Concert Series 2021
17 – Coldplay
25 – H.E.R.
JULY
TBD
AUGUST
13 – Ben Platt
20 – Cynthia Erivo
23 – LIZZO
SEPTEMBER: TBD
Additional Today Show Summer Concert performances may be announced throughout the season.
- More Info: today.com/music-series
- How To Get a Fan Pass: http://www.today.com/concertseries
Good Morning America Summer Concerts 2021
June 18 – Chance the Rapper
June 21 – Chloe Bailey
June 24 – DJ D-Nice
June 25 – G-Eazy
July 2 – Lady A
July 5 – Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley
July 7 – Karol G
July 9 – Pitbull
July 13 – The Wallflowers
July 16 – Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Fall Out Boy & Weezer
July 20 – Glass Animals
July 23 – Dierks Bentley
July 27 – Leon Bridges
July 29 – Sofia Carson
July 30 – Old Dominion
August 9 – Tinashe
August 11 – Sebastian Yatra
August 13 – Sheryl Crow
August 23 – Bastille
TBA – Maluma
TBA – Anitta
June 17: Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis at Rumsey Playfield (in Central Park), 5:00 p.m.–8:30 p.m. Free
June 10-27: Founded in 2002, following September 11, 2001, the River to River Festival is a world-class performing arts festival originally intended to help revitalize Lower Manhattan. Now the Festival is the largest summer-long free arts festival in New York City’s history and has not only assisted in renewal, but transformed Downtown into a major cultural destination during the summer.
The festival takes place in a variety of public venues that canvas all of Downtown New York – from Chambers Street down to the southern tip of Manhattan and across the island from river to river. The River to River Festival is a great choice for New York City Events June.
