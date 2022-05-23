MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Free Summer Movies in New York

Free Summer Movies in New York

Bring a blanket and sit on the lawn to enjoy great food, friends, and a feature film.

5/25:Belfast
at Park Track (in Sara D. Roosevelt Park), Manhattan
8:00 pm–10:00 pm

5/26: House of Gucci
at Chelsea Park – Play Area (in Chelsea Park), Manhattan
8:30 pm–10:30 pm

5/27: Raya and the Last Dragon
at St. Vartan Park, Manhattan
8:30 pm–10:30 pm

5/28: Encanto
at Baseball Field (in Thomas Jefferson Park), Manhattan
8:30 pm–10:30 pm

6/1: Soul
at Basketball Court (in Bloomingdale Playground), Manhattan
8:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.

6/2: A Journal for Jordan
at Play Area (in Samuel N. Bennerson 2nd Playground), Manhattan
8:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m.

6/3: King Richard
at New Wave Pier (in East River Waterfront Esplanade), Manhattan
8:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m.

6/4: Jungle Cruise

at Wagner Playground, Manhattan
8:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m.

6/8: Minari
at St. Vartan Park, Manhattan
8:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m.

6/9: Spirit Untamed
at Corporal John A Seravalli Playground (in Corporal John A. Seravalli Playground), Manhattan
8:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m.

6/10: Clifford the Big Red Dog
at Basketball Courts (in Dry Dock Playground), Manhattan
8:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m.

6/11: Encanto

at Harlem River Park, Manhattan
8:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m.

6/15: The 355
at Play Area (in Matthew P. Sapolin Playground), Manhattan
8:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m

6/16: Spider-Man: No Way Home

at White Playground, Manhattan
8:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m.

6/17: FLEE
at Bocce Courts (in James J Walker Park), Manhattan
8:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m.

6/18: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

at Columbus Park, Manhattan
8:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m.

6/22: Sing 2
at Robert Moses Playground, Manhattan
8:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m.

6/23: Cruella

at Play Area (in Happy Warrior Playground), Manhattan
8:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m.

6/24: Tom & Jerry
at Athletic Courts (in William F. Passannante Ballfield), Manhattan
8:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m

6/25: Ghostbusters: Afterlife
at Basketball Court (in Bellevue South Park), Manhattan
8:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m.

Summer Movie Nights at the Intrepid Museum

  • Friday, May 27, 2022: Crimson Tide
  • Friday, June 24, 2022: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
  • Friday, July 29, 2022: Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
  • Friday, August 26, 2022: Blade Runner

For more click here.

