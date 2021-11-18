MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Free Thanksgiving Meals in New York City, Now Available Online

New Yorkers don’t have to go hungry this Thanksgiving! The Third Annual helpNYC Turkey Giveaways and Free Thanksgiving Meals listing campaign is now available at www.helpNYC.info/thanksgiving.  helpNYC’s has partnered with over thirty programs across New York City to ensure New Yorkers who need food to take home or a hot meal during the Holiday can celebrate as well.

The helpNYC.info Resource Navigator is the passion project, turned into a citywide charity, of Co-Founder and Executive Director J. RueMel Parkin.  Along with their Co-Founder Charlotte Masters, they have ensured that New Yorkers don’t go hungry during the Holiday season.  The Thanksgiving listings are a part of a three-month campaign to unite food assistance providers across the city and provide one point of information that a team of volunteers updates daily to ensure people in need get accurate up-to-date information.

“When I was homeless on the streets of New York, I didn’t have any family or friends to spend the holidays with.  The wonderful network of food assistance providers in our city provided a place for me to stay warm, fill up on Turkey, and have a sense of connection during the holiday season,” commented Rue Parkin recently when asked why helpNYC provides the holiday listings.

The Third Annual helpNYC Turkey Giveaways and Free Thanksgiving Meals listings can be found at www.helpNYC.info/thanksgiving. The Winter Holiday Food Assistance listings will be available in early December. 

Any organization that is hosting a Thanksgiving event can be listed by visiting the website and completing the event registration.

