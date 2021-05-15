MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Free Theatre From Prospect Theatre Company

Free Theatre From Prospect Theatre Company

One of my favorite companies is offering a free ticket to Tree Tales: An outdoor, interactive arts experiencein NYC’s Riverside Park, 1-4:30p on May 16 & May 22. They are almost “sold out” (it’s FREE) so please make a reservation now if you plan to attend!

Here’s the link where you can reserve a free, timed-entry ticket to walk through TREE TALES. The 15 theater writers who penned original “choose your own adventure” stories are: Rebecca Aparicio, Jenny Lyn Bader, Sammy Buck, Andi Lee Carter, EllaRose Chary, David Davila, Ty Defoe, Jennifer Fell Hayes, Timothy Huang, AriDy Nox, Corinna Schulenburg, Marcus Scott, SEVAN, Nandita Shenoy, & Claire Tran. Our wonderful team of community arts associates creating the event include: Robert Ariza, Viveca Chow, Michael De Souza, Alexandra de Suze, Kristina Dizon, Zina Ellis, Kaisha S. Huguley, Janice Landry, Matthew McGloin, Ian Miller, Emily Preis, Cliff Sellers. Project Director is Dev Bondarin.

This is a guided “walk-through” experience with audience groups of 12 people gaining timed entry every 15 minutes.  Audience groups will begin together at a set time, but each person’s walk is individually determined and may take slightly different lengths of time to complete.

This event takes place in the Crabapple Grove in Riverside Park (entrance at 91st Street & Riverside Drive)

It is recommended that audience members be at least 9 years old to participate.  Register for a “youth” ticket (9-12 years of age) or a “general” ticket (13 years and up).

