MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Health

Free Virtual Dance Class with The Rockettes

Free Virtual Dance Class with The Rockettes

As reported in Shape Magazine, you can get your virtual high kick on.

The Rockettes are offering free virtual dance classes on their Instagram page to spread some holiday cheer.

“With everything going on in the world right now, it became apparent that we needed to throw a little holiday spirit into the social media world,” Rockette Danelle Morgan tells Shape. “It’s been so rewarding that, despite not having the Christmas show this year, we’ve been able to bring some holiday cheer and joy to our fans.”

The class is being hosted on their’ Instagram Live every Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET on December 23rd.

Related Items
Health

Related Items

More in Health

A Healthy Alternative in These Alternative Times

WriterDecember 16, 2020
Read More

Good Reasons to Hire Professional Unattended Death Cleanup Services

WriterDecember 15, 2020
Read More

When can you undertake eyelash extension?

WriterDecember 12, 2020
Read More

5 Common Health Issues as You Age

WriterDecember 10, 2020
Read More

Getting Rid of Allergies in the Home

WriterDecember 10, 2020
Read More

Countdown to Christmas: Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 11: The Freedom of Smoothies, Fresh Baby Food and More on the Go

Suzanna BowlingDecember 7, 2020
Read More

Countdown to Christmas: Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 9 No More Pain

Suzanna BowlingDecember 5, 2020
Read More

Meet Simon Gordon, AKA The Black Fairy Godmother

Samantha Bessudo DruckerDecember 4, 2020
Read More

Countdown to Christmas: Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 3 A Scale That Gives More Than Just Weight

Suzanna BowlingNovember 29, 2020
Read More