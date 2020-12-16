Free Virtual Dance Class with The Rockettes

As reported in Shape Magazine, you can get your virtual high kick on.

The Rockettes are offering free virtual dance classes on their Instagram page to spread some holiday cheer.

“With everything going on in the world right now, it became apparent that we needed to throw a little holiday spirit into the social media world,” Rockette Danelle Morgan tells Shape. “It’s been so rewarding that, despite not having the Christmas show this year, we’ve been able to bring some holiday cheer and joy to our fans.”

The class is being hosted on their’ Instagram Live every Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET on December 23rd.