Free Yoga and Movies in Bryant Park

Through August 18th look for hour-long free yoga classes focus on healing and stress reduction. Just head to Bryant Park at 6 p.m.). Then stay and watch free sunset movies. 4 of these movies have been made into Broadway shows.

Seating starts at 5 p.m. as does wine concessions and it fills up fast. Bring blankets and picnics, but no chairs, tables, or plastic ground coverings (including sheets, tarps, bags, or pads) as they are not permitted on the Lawn. Dogs are also not allowed, and all packages including bags, briefcases, and backpacks are subject to inspection.

Starting a little later this year, with opening date set for August 23. This year’s there are ten feature films. The screenings take place on Monday and Tuesday evenings until September 28. Here is the line-up:

Monday, August 23: Clueless (1995)

Tuesday, August 24: Hustlers (2019)

Monday, August 30: The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

Tuesday, August 31: Inside Man (2006)

Monday, September 6: Uncut Gems (2019)

Tuesday, September 7: Love & Basketball (2000)

Monday, September 13: Moonstruck (1987)

Tuesday, September 14: MOULIN ROUGE! (2001)

Monday, September 27: The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Tuesday, September 28: Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)