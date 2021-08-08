MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Free Yoga and Movies in Bryant Park

Free Yoga and Movies in Bryant Park

Through August 18th look for hour-long free yoga classes focus on healing and stress reduction. Just head to Bryant Park at 6 p.m.). Then stay and watch free sunset movies. 4 of these movies have been made into Broadway shows.

Seating starts at 5 p.m. as does wine concessions and it fills up fast. Bring blankets and picnics, but no chairs, tables, or plastic ground coverings (including sheets, tarps, bags, or pads) as they are not permitted on the Lawn. Dogs are also not allowed, and all packages including bags, briefcases, and backpacks are subject to inspection.

Starting a little later this year, with opening date set for August 23. This year’s there are ten feature films. The screenings take place on Monday and Tuesday evenings until September 28. Here is the line-up:

Monday, August 23: Clueless (1995)

Tuesday, August 24: Hustlers (2019)

Monday, August 30: The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

Tuesday, August 31: Inside Man (2006)

Monday, September 6: Uncut Gems (2019)

Tuesday, September 7: Love & Basketball (2000)

Monday, September 13: Moonstruck (1987)

Tuesday, September 14: MOULIN ROUGE! (2001)

Monday, September 27: The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Tuesday, September 28: Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

Join Award-Winning Actor/Playwright Jim Brochu for Watching from the Wings and More Tales of the Theatre Today at 7pm

Suzanna BowlingAugust 8, 2021
Read More

Liza, The Golden Years of Broadway and Wicked

Suzanna BowlingAugust 8, 2021
Read More

New For October and Halloween A Haunted Cocktail Soirée From House of Spirits

Suzanna BowlingAugust 8, 2021
Read More

Marin Ireland as Marie Antoinette, A Reunion Reading As Deliciously Rich as Triple Chocolate Cake

RossAugust 7, 2021
Read More

Cicci Di Carne Embarks on Grand Big Apple Journey

ElizaBeth TaylorAugust 6, 2021
Read More

Scarlett Johansson Joins Operation Warrior Shield in “Healing Their Hidden Wounds”

Suzanna BowlingAugust 6, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: August 6

Suzanna BowlingAugust 6, 2021
Read More

Adrienne Warren Shines In Bryant Park’s Picnic Performances

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 5, 2021
Read More

MindTravel/ SilentWalk A Way To Reconnect

Suzanna BowlingAugust 5, 2021
Read More