FreePeterMax Rally Is A Call For All Guardianship and Senior Dignity

Peter Max is a artist known for using bright colors and is associated with the visual arts and culture of the 1960s, particularly psychedelic art and pop art.

There is an important capacity hearing on November 9th for Peter Max. Attention to all senior’s, as this is a fight for you as well. In this country guardianship has become big business for the courts and hell for the people who love their aging parents and loved ones.

The court-appointed attorney recently indicated that Peter was “better off dead” so there is even more urgency to free him. There is an even higher risk that they may do something to harm him.

Max, victim of Alzheimer’s Disease – is being kept in forced isolation in a predatory guardianship in New York City. The guardianship has depleted his hard-earned life’s earnings by over $16 million, with millions being paid, without his permission, to the court-appointed guardians and attorneys who now control all aspects of his life.

​Since 2019, Peter’s family and friends have been privately waging a legal battle to free Peter from his involuntary isolation at the hands of strangers; restore to him his dignity; and allow him to be surrounded by loved ones at the end of his life. After more than two years of isolation, Peter’s loved ones fear he islosing his will to live. His health has steeply declined; he appears dangerously over-medicated; and his family and friends fear for his life.

​Can you imagine having dedicated your entire life to nurturing a family, a successful career, and many deep, loving, and lasting relationships, only to find yourself, at the hands of a complete stranger, a court-appointed guardian:

​Peter is

being held in forced isolation nearly 24 hours a day;

being forbidden from seeing your loved ones (including your own children) unless they lodge a formal written request, and, when you are permitted to see them, visits are severely time limited, closely surveilled, and reported on;

being prohibited from having any visitors, ever, in your own home (including your children), which had for decades been a hive of bustling activity filled with love and laughter;

being forbidden from being cared for by your children, notwithstanding your articulated desire to be cared for by them at the end of your life, just as you cared for your parents at the end of theirs;

having your phone confiscated so you cannot make any calls, and having to ask permission to use your own phone to call your own children;

having all of your medical decisions made by a for-profit and unfamiliar court-appointed guardian (a lawyer) who has no medical or geriatric training, and having all your medical information withheld from your family, despite the fact that you had named your children in your Health Care Proxy;

having your beloved rescued cats cruelly taken away from you, never mind that you were deeply attached to them and had enjoyed the company of animals in your home for over 60 years;

being surveilled in your own home 24 hours a day through cameras recording both audio and visual with a direct feed to a court-appointed guardian’s cell phone, so that the lonely, disorienting life that has been forced on you can be constantly observed, in violation of your privacy rights and civil liberties;

being restricted from going to your own art studio, the very place you created and where your self- expression flourished for decades;

having your life-long friends being required to sign a daunting non-disclosure agreement before they are even allowed to speak to you, and, when you are permitted to speak to them, you are forced to hang up mid-conversation;

repeatedly asking for the companionship of your family and friends, only for your court-appointed guardian to ignore your pleas;

having your existing legal and estate planning documents voided;

being prohibited from speaking to your long-time attorney, and having counsel thrust upon you that you did not choose; and

having your hard-earned financial assets liquidated for the benefit of court-appointed strangers.

What right does anyone have to take all of that away?

Like most families Peter has been denied the most essential Constitutional right to familial privacy – the right of the family to remain together without the coercive interference of the awesome power of the State.

​Peter’s final wishes are being ignored and his most fundamental Constitutional and Human Rights violated.

To help free her father, Libra Max has put together a #FreePeterMax Rally on Thursday, Nov. 4th at 1pm at 485 Lexington Avenue (bet. 46th & 47th) in New York.

The court-appointed attorney’s law firm, Phillips Nizer, is located there. Peter Max has been a big animal activist for years so Donny Moss, a top animal activist, is helping to organize it. He graciously spent hours yesterday putting the pieces together and helping to design the banner/signs. It’s significant that the animal rights activists are joining our cause. See the Facebook Event Page.

We will:

Have a printed banner and signs.

Film the event so the footage can be serviced to media.

Invite media for coverage.

Have a few comments from Libra and others.

Be safe and orderly.

The goal is to get media attention and to shame the law firm into doing the right thing. Libra’s PR firm will be putting out a Media Alert and taking out online ads. If you’re in NY, please attend. If not, please let your network know about the event.We need to get folks out despite the short notice. Libra wants to hire someone to film so please send any contacts you have. I will also be filming to produce a short piece like I’ve done for past events.

It’s time our seniors had a voice.