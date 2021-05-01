Freestyle Love Supreme, the critically acclaimed improv troupe founded by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale and the subject of the Grammy nominated Hulu documentary “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme,” launches the FLS Academy Summer Season on May 1, with “Welcome to the Cypher” adult workshops; two new adult workshops “For the Love of Improv” and “Flows & Shows;” and a “Got Your Back: FLS Academy Showcase” where facilitators make up a hip-hop show based on audience suggestions.

“Our virtual classes have been a surprising and heartfelt way to connect during the pandemic,” said Freestyle Love Supreme Co-Founder Andrew (“Jelly Donut”) Bancroft. “The silver lining of moving our work online is that we now freestyle, laugh, and bond with people from New York to India, Saudi Arabia to Australia, and beyond. It’s affirming to know that human connection of this level is still possible while we’re physically miles apart.”

FLS Academy is the first ever freestyle school created and run directly by FLS members, including teachers and guest facilitators, in partnership with long-time FLS producers Kail, Miranda, Ars Nova founders Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Hamilton co-producer Jill Furman. Following a successful run on Broadway in 2019, the FLS Academy has transformed their unique blend of improvisation, storytelling, and hip hop into international, interactive, virtual classes. Current teachers include seasoned freestyle facilitators Chris “Shockwave” Sullivan, Tarik R. “Tardis Hardaway” Davis, Andrew “Jelly Donut” Bancroft and Aneesa “Young Nees” Folds, with additional guest teachers and instructors.

FLS Academy scholarships and financial assistance programs are available to the at large community for individuals who will bring diverse perspectives to the program. They are also offering scholarship opportunities for international students. Please reach out for more information at academyad@freestylelovesupreme.com.

“The Freestyle Academy isn’t just for actors and other performers who have their sights set on Broadway. It’s really for anyone who wants to increase their confidence and hone their creativity when going before a crowd. Truth telling, storytelling, inclusion and finding ways to express who you truly are, are just some of what’s taught in this unique class.”—Shirley Chan, PIX 11

WELCOME TO THE CYPHER

Two-Day Workshop: May 1 & 2 from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm ET Two-Day Workshop: June 12 & 13; 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm ET Tuition: $100

This introductory adult course in beatbox, finding your flow, and telling your story over a beat has now inspired hundreds of participants, from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and beyond, creating an incredible community of people supporting each other in doing something vulnerable, powerful, and ridiculously fun. This is the beginnings of the Foundations of Freestyle eight-week course spread out over two days and tailored for the Zoom environment.

NEW ADULT CLASS: FOR THE LOVE OF IMPROV

Virtual Two-Day Workshop: May 22 & 23 from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm ET Tuition: $100

This new two-day virtual workshop dives into the principles of improv thinking and how we can use them to create music, connection, and joy. This course is available to any adults who have taken the introductory virtual course (Welcome to the Cypher) or live eight-week course (Foundations of Freestyle).

GOT YOUR BACK V

June18 at 8:00 pm ET Open to all ages Cost: $15

“Got Your Back” is the FLS Academy virtual facilitator showcase – a full improvised hour of heartwarming and hilarious hip hop inspired by audience suggestions. Join Broadway stars, teachers, beatboxers, and Academy founders as they spread the love.

“Got Your back” is also what Freestyle Love Supreme members say to each other before every show. It means that no matter what happens, they’ll be there for each other. This new virtual show is a chance for the founders and facilitators to demonstrate this concept and to spend an evening lifting each other up with improv and music.

NEW ADULT CLASS: FLOWS & SHOWS

Virtual Two-Day Workshop: June 26 & 27 from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm ET Tuition: $125

This new two-day virtual workshop explores how to lead a squad and turn improv play into a successful show. Completion of this class and the other five virtual adult classes qualify community members for an official virtual show. This course is available to any adults who have taken the introductory virtual course (Welcome to the Cypher) or live eight-week course (Foundations of Freestyle).

FOUNDATIONS OF FREESTYLE

Virtual Seven-Week Course Including Performance July 17-August 29

Tuition: $695

For the very first time, FLS Academy will be offering a package including all six of their virtual weekend workshops, plus a performance on the final weekend. The workshops will be held on seven consecutive weekends and completion of the seven-week course qualifies participants for their first ever virtual student show. The Foundations of Freestyle course package includes the following weekend workshops: Welcome to the Cypher; My Squad; It’s Tricky to Rock a Rhyme; Hooks and Verses; For the Love of Improv; Flows & Shows, plus a bonus performance. The inaugural seven-week course offers more than 30 hours of interactive class time with the improv rap professionals.

FLS Academy is also available for corporate training and virtual engagements and have led workshops and Zoom performances for large brands and tech companies, Snapchat, Pepsi and Pfizer, throughout the pandemic.

For more information on the FLS Academy virtual classes or to RSVP for a summer class, please email academy@freestylelovesupreme.com or visit https://fls.academy.