MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

French Alliance Française Virtual Concert series ‘Il Parle, Elle Chante’ with Tony-nominee Melissa Errico & The New Yorker’s Adam Gopnik

French Alliance Française Virtual Concert series ‘Il Parle, Elle Chante’ with Tony-nominee Melissa Errico & The New Yorker’s Adam Gopnik

Acclaimed Broadway actress and chanteuse Melissa Errico, working in collaboration with New Yorker essayist and lyricist Adam Gopnik, presents a series of three concerts weaving together music and conversation.

If this world were mine – David Shire/Adam Gopnik from FIAF on Vimeo.

The trio of concerts delves into every aspect of the great French obsession: l’amour fou, or crazy, overpowering, all-consuming love. Through these evenings Errico and Gopnik investigate and illuminate the cycle that France first offered the world—of how love becomes desire, how desire is cloaked in mystery, and how then the mystery of desire reveals the madness of love again.

Melissa Errico and Adam Gopnik

Mystery will be performed live from FIAF on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 7pm ET

Desire was performed on Thursday, January 28 at 7pm ET. This second evening of music and conversation centered on desire and considers the French art of seduction and its American responses. 

In particular, it dives into the ways sex has become entangled in other matters of pleasure and life. Appetites for love and food, a classic French pairing, take up much of the evening, with songs from Adam Gopnik’s musical Our Table and the Broadway adaptation of The Baker’s Wife.

The second half of the evening focuses on the equally potent French duo of seduction and fashion. Selections include Funny FaceCoco, French art songs, and the best of Broadway.

Desire

Performed on Thursday, January 28 at 7pm ET

This second evening of music and conversation centers on desire and considers the French art of seduction and its American responses. 

In particular, it dives into the ways sex has become entangled in other matters of pleasure and life. Appetites for love and food, a classic French pairing, take up much of the evening, with songs from Adam Gopnik’s musical Our Table and the Broadway adaptation of The Baker’s Wife.

The second half of the evening focuses on the equally potent French duo of seduction and fashion. Selections include Funny FaceCoco, French art songs, and the best of Broadway.Watch Now

Love was performed on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. The first concert of the series centered on love, a special preoccupation in France. It began with the invention of the love song in the feminist medieval court of Eleanor of Aquitaine, and wound its way through the long history of the French cult of love.

Melissa Errico presented her favorite French love songs—including Michel Legrand’s “Valse des Lilas,” among others—as well as examples of the American love of France, including Cole Porter’s “I Love Paris,” Sondheim’s portrait of Seurat, and additional delectable surprises. Errico also performed the world premiere of a love song written by Adam Gopnik and David Shire from a musical they are developing about Eleanor of Aquitaine.

Related Items
Cabaret

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

Jenn Collela , Come From Away

Theatre News: Come From Away Film, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella and NY PopUp’s

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 9, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: February 9

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 9, 2021
Read More

Jamie deRoy & friends Valentine’s Day Special

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 9, 2021
Read More

K & K: Kea Chan & Kayla Merrow in Live Virtual Concert to Celebrate Love and Valentine’s Day

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 8, 2021
Read More

Special Valentine’s Day Event To Help The York Theater Survive Not Just a Pandemic, but a Flood.

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 8, 2021
Read More

Get Ready For Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway Starring Brian Stokes Mitchell

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 8, 2021
Read More
Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

What to Watch in The New Year: February 8

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 8, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGFebruary 7, 2021
Read More
Christy Altomare

What to Watch in The New Year: February 7

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 7, 2021
Read More