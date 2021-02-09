French Alliance Française Virtual Concert series ‘Il Parle, Elle Chante’ with Tony-nominee Melissa Errico & The New Yorker’s Adam Gopnik

Acclaimed Broadway actress and chanteuse Melissa Errico, working in collaboration with New Yorker essayist and lyricist Adam Gopnik, presents a series of three concerts weaving together music and conversation.

If this world were mine – David Shire/Adam Gopnik from FIAF on Vimeo.

The trio of concerts delves into every aspect of the great French obsession: l’amour fou, or crazy, overpowering, all-consuming love. Through these evenings Errico and Gopnik investigate and illuminate the cycle that France first offered the world—of how love becomes desire, how desire is cloaked in mystery, and how then the mystery of desire reveals the madness of love again.

Melissa Errico and Adam Gopnik

Mystery will be performed live from FIAF on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 7pm ET

Desire was performed on Thursday, January 28 at 7pm ET. This second evening of music and conversation centered on desire and considers the French art of seduction and its American responses.

In particular, it dives into the ways sex has become entangled in other matters of pleasure and life. Appetites for love and food, a classic French pairing, take up much of the evening, with songs from Adam Gopnik’s musical Our Table and the Broadway adaptation of The Baker’s Wife.

The second half of the evening focuses on the equally potent French duo of seduction and fashion. Selections include Funny Face, Coco, French art songs, and the best of Broadway.

Desire

Performed on Thursday, January 28 at 7pm ET

This second evening of music and conversation centers on desire and considers the French art of seduction and its American responses.

In particular, it dives into the ways sex has become entangled in other matters of pleasure and life. Appetites for love and food, a classic French pairing, take up much of the evening, with songs from Adam Gopnik’s musical Our Table and the Broadway adaptation of The Baker’s Wife.

The second half of the evening focuses on the equally potent French duo of seduction and fashion. Selections include Funny Face, Coco, French art songs, and the best of Broadway.Watch Now

Love was performed on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. The first concert of the series centered on love, a special preoccupation in France. It began with the invention of the love song in the feminist medieval court of Eleanor of Aquitaine, and wound its way through the long history of the French cult of love.

Melissa Errico presented her favorite French love songs—including Michel Legrand’s “Valse des Lilas,” among others—as well as examples of the American love of France, including Cole Porter’s “I Love Paris,” Sondheim’s portrait of Seurat, and additional delectable surprises. Errico also performed the world premiere of a love song written by Adam Gopnik and David Shire from a musical they are developing about Eleanor of Aquitaine.