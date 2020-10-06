MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

French Institute Alliance Française Virtual Concert With Tony-Nominee Melissa Errico & The New Yorker’s Adam Gopnik

 Join this special virtual concert series with the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF) here in NYC: Il Parle, Elle Chante – Love, Desire & Mystery. In this entertaining and enticing new series that begins on 10/14, Tony Award-nominated chanteuse Melissa Errico, in collaboration with Adam Gopnik, elegantly weave together music and conversation for a trio of concerts delving into every aspect of the great French obsession: l’amour fou, or crazy, overpowering, all-consuming love.

Part 1 of this 3-part series will take place on Wed. 10/14 at 7pm, streamed online live from The Florence Gould Theatre at FIAF on East 59th Street. Part 1 centers specifically on “Love”, a noteworthy preoccupation in France. It begins with the invention of the love song in the feminist medieval court of Eleanor of Aquitaine, and winds its way through the long history of the French cult of love. Errico will present her favorite French love songs—including Michel Legrand’s “Valse des Lilas,” among others—as well as examples of the American love of France, including Cole Porter’s “I Love Paris,” Sondheim’s portrait of Seurat, and additional delectable surprises. Errico will also perform the world premiere of a love song written by Gopnik and David Shire from a musical they are developing about Eleanor of Aquitaine. 

Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 7pm

New series: Il Parle, Elle Chante – Love, Desire & Mystery

Words, music and ideas with Melissa Errico & Adam Gopnik

Tedd Firth on piano

Part I: Love

Melissa Errico & Adam Gopnik Love, Desire & Mystery — Il Parle, Elle Chante

Cabaret

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

