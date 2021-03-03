French’s Mustard and Tom Colicchio of CRAFT NYC Partner for Pop Up

America’s favorite mustard brand, French’s, announced the launch of their MustSwitch sandwich and pop-up event, encouraging people to make the bold switch by reaching for French’s Classic Yellow® Mustard as their go-to condiment of choice. French’s has partnered with five-time James Beard award-winning chef and restaurateur, Tom Colicchio, and his restaurant CRAFT NYC, to create the MustSwitch sandwich and make it available to consumers nationwide.

French’s Mustard will be hosting a weekend pop-up at CRAFT NYC (43 E. 19th St., New York, New York 10003) on Saturday, March 6th, and Sunday, March 7th, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., where people can either trade in their jars of mayonnaise or take the MustSwitch pledge as payment for a MustSwitch sandwich, while supplies last. French’s also notes that any unopened jars of mayonnaise received at the pop-up will be donated to local NYC food banks.

For those unable to visit in person, French’s has made a limited number of at-home-kits available, complete with all the fresh ingredients needed to build the MustSwitch in their own kitchens. Sandwich lovers can directly order their kit for delivery, from craftrestaurant.com, while supplies last.

“I have used French’s Classic Yellow Mustard since I was a kid and I am excited to partner with them for this limited offering,” said Tom Colicchio. “French’s smooth and tangy mustard, both as an ingredient and a spread, really complements the braised steak, spiced cauliflower and piquant mushrooms well. I can’t wait for you to try it.”

French’s shared the recipe for the savory MustSwitch sandwich. It is layered with flavor and features a French’s Classic Yellow Mustard-braised flank steak, marinated with McCormick spices, topped with sautéed mushrooms, a richly seasoned marinated cauliflower, arugula and held together by ciabatta rolls spread with more French’s Classic Yellow Mustard.

“French’s Mustard adds bright color and bold flavor to sandwiches, hot dogs, pretzels and so much more,” said Jill Pratt Chief Marketing Excellence Officer, for French’s. “We are pleased to be partnering with Tom Colicchio and his team at CRAFT NYC to demonstrate how a simple condiment swap can be made, without adding fat or calories, to create a delicious sandwich that doesn’t sacrifice taste.”

To learn more, visit Frenchs.com/MustSwitch. Be sure to tag @Frenchs & @Craft_newyork with the hashtag #MustSwitch to show us how you are enjoying the newest French’s Mustard sandwich.