MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Food and Drink

French’s Mustard and Tom Colicchio of CRAFT NYC Partner for Pop Up

French’s Mustard and Tom Colicchio of CRAFT NYC Partner for Pop Up

America’s favorite mustard brand, French’s, announced the launch of their MustSwitch sandwich and pop-up event, encouraging people to make the bold switch by reaching for French’s Classic Yellow® Mustard as their go-to condiment of choice. French’s has partnered with five-time James Beard award-winning chef and restaurateur, Tom Colicchio, and his restaurant CRAFT NYC, to create the MustSwitch sandwich and make it available to consumers nationwide.

French’s Mustard will be hosting a weekend pop-up at CRAFT NYC (43 E. 19th St., New York, New York 10003) on Saturday, March 6th, and Sunday, March 7th, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., where people can either trade in their jars of mayonnaise or take the MustSwitch pledge as payment for a MustSwitch sandwich, while supplies last. French’s also notes that any unopened jars of mayonnaise received at the pop-up will be donated to local NYC food banks.

For those unable to visit in person, French’s has made a limited number of at-home-kits available, complete with all the fresh ingredients needed to build the MustSwitch in their own kitchens.  Sandwich lovers can directly order their kit for delivery, from craftrestaurant.com, while supplies last. 

 “I have used French’s Classic Yellow Mustard since I was a kid and I am excited to partner with them for this limited offering,” said Tom Colicchio. “French’s smooth and tangy mustard, both as an ingredient and a spread, really complements the braised steak, spiced cauliflower and piquant mushrooms well. I can’t wait for you to try it.”

French’s shared the recipe for the savory MustSwitch sandwich. It is layered with flavor and features a French’s Classic Yellow Mustard-braised flank steak, marinated with McCormick spices, topped with sautéed mushrooms, a richly seasoned marinated cauliflower, arugula and held together by ciabatta rolls spread with more French’s Classic Yellow Mustard.

 “French’s Mustard adds bright color and bold flavor to sandwiches, hot dogs, pretzels and so much more,” said Jill Pratt Chief Marketing Excellence Officer, for French’s. “We are pleased to be partnering with Tom Colicchio and his team at CRAFT NYC to demonstrate how a simple condiment swap can be made, without adding fat or calories, to create a delicious sandwich that doesn’t  sacrifice taste.”

To learn more, visit Frenchs.com/MustSwitch.  Be sure to tag @Frenchs & @Craft_newyork with the hashtag #MustSwitch to show us how you are enjoying the newest French’s Mustard sandwich.

Related Items
Food and Drink
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Food and Drink

Crunch and Munch it Up in February

ElizaBeth TaylorFebruary 19, 2021
Read More

National Margarita Day with Delightful Toasts

ElizaBeth TaylorFebruary 19, 2021
Read More

Dewar’s to Host Free Cooking Class with Chef George Mendes & Master Blender Stephanie Macleod

ElizaBeth TaylorFebruary 12, 2021
Read More

Cheers to Love – Get Your Valentine’s Drink On

ElizaBeth TaylorFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

The Rock Releases Cupid’s Arrow in Your Heart with Teremana on Valentine’s Day

ElizaBeth TaylorFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

Joe Allen The Man Behind Three of The Theater District’s Most Popular Restaurants Leaves Restaurant Row

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

New York News: Cuomo is Callous, Nobel Peace Prize and 25%

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 30, 2021
Read More

New York Restaurant Week Is Coming Back, But To Go

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 22, 2021
Read More

Do’s and Don’ts of Cooking Rump Roast at Home

WriterJanuary 19, 2021
Read More