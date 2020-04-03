Friday Flashback with HamptonsFilm

HamptonsFilm is helping us stay connected to community and finding comfort in the creative endeavors that unite us.

“Each week in our Friday Flashback series, we will recommend a film you can find on online streaming platforms, and at the same time share a YouTube video of one of our conversations related to the film. Many of these selections will be from our popular SummerDocs series, some will be conversations that happened at the annual Film Festival in the fall, and a few will be films that have gone through our Screenwriters Lab,” said Executive Director, Anne Chaisson. “We know this is a scary time full of uncertainties. This is our small way of sending out positivity and hope. Wishing you all good health and safety.”

This week, HamptonsFilm is spotlighting a film from their 2015 SummerDoc series LISTEN TO ME MARLON and the post-screening discussion with the director, HamptonsFilm Co-Chair Alec Baldwin and Artistic Director David Nugent along with the film’s director Stevan Riley.

A documentary that shatters the boundaries between filmmaker and subject, Listen To Me Marlon is part family photo album, part diary, part revelation. A confessional pastiche of Marlon Brando‘s most intimate thoughts and recollections, the film feels like a pathway into the legendary actor’s very soul, offering insights that could never be gleaned from even a deeply researched biography, an in-depth interview, or his iconic film roles. The result is wholly mesmerizing; you won’t want it to end.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION – https://hamptonsfilmfest.org/features/friday-flashback-listen-to-me-marlon/