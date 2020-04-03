MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

Friday Flashback with HamptonsFilm

Friday Flashback with HamptonsFilm

HamptonsFilm is helping us stay connected to community and finding comfort in the creative endeavors that unite us.

“Each week in our Friday Flashback series, we will recommend a film you can find on online streaming platforms, and at the same time share a YouTube video of one of our conversations related to the film. Many of these selections will be from our popular SummerDocs series, some will be conversations that happened at the annual Film Festival in the fall, and a few will be films that have gone through our Screenwriters Lab,” said Executive Director, Anne Chaisson. “We know this is a scary time full of uncertainties. This is our small way of sending out positivity and hope. Wishing you all good health and safety.”

This week, HamptonsFilm is spotlighting a film from their 2015 SummerDoc series LISTEN TO ME MARLON and the post-screening discussion with the director, HamptonsFilm Co-Chair Alec Baldwin and Artistic Director David Nugent along with the film’s director Stevan Riley.

A documentary that shatters the boundaries between filmmaker and subject, Listen To Me Marlon is part family photo album, part diary, part revelation. A confessional pastiche of Marlon Brando‘s most intimate thoughts and recollections, the film feels like a pathway into the legendary actor’s very soul, offering insights that could never be gleaned from even a deeply researched biography, an in-depth interview, or his iconic film roles. The result is wholly mesmerizing; you won’t want it to end.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATIONhttps://hamptonsfilmfest.org/features/friday-flashback-listen-to-me-marlon/

Related Items
Entertainment
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Entertainment

Tribeca Film Festival Debuts Online Programming

ElizaBeth TaylorApril 3, 2020
Read More

What To Watch April 3rd To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingApril 3, 2020
Read More

Meet The Former and Present Residents of Manhattan Plaza: Harry Haun

Suzanna BowlingApril 3, 2020
Read More

Streaming Rattlestick’s The Sibling Play as it Jumps Strongly into the Abyss

RossApril 3, 2020
Read More

Theatre News: Nick Cordero, Brian Stokes Mitchell, The Drama League and More

Suzanna BowlingApril 3, 2020
Read More

What To Watch April 2nd To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingApril 2, 2020
Read More

We Lost One of The Great Ones. So Long Bucky Pizzarelli

Suzanna BowlingApril 2, 2020
Read More

Prayers For Nick Cordero Who Is Fighting For His Life

Suzanna BowlingApril 2, 2020
Read More

Meet The Former and Present Residents of Manhattan Plaza: KT Sullivan

Suzanna BowlingApril 1, 2020
Read More