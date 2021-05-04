MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Frieze New York Comback Celebrates Maestro Dobel Tequila

New York City is ready for her comeback.

Get ready art world because Frieze New York is happening this week and Maestro Dobel Tequila will be there to help celebrate. The creators of the world’s first Cristalino proudly announces the launch of Maestro Dobel Artpothecary, a creative platform and series of immersive experiences which celebrate contemporary Mexican art and culture. Debuting this year at Frieze New York, Maestro Dobel Artpothecary has commissioned globally renowned designers Bompas & Parr to bring to life ‘The Fruit Chemist.’ This unique bar experience will feature rare and unusual Mexican fruits paired to complement Maestro Dobel’s smooth range of tequilas, and will spotlight the work of Orly Anan, leading Colombian-Israeli Visual Artist based in Mexico City.

Beyond activity at Frieze New York, Artpothecary will invite art world experts and artists alike to unleash their inner mastery – coming to life through a series of live events, experiences and partnerships across the United States.
 
Maestro Dobel has engaged Art world expert and Anónimo Colectivo Founder and Managing Director Alejandra Martínez as Creative Director, curating the annual vision for Artpothecary and partnering with leading Mexico-based artists to share their work. 
 
As part of Artpothecary, Maestro Dobel also proudly celebrates Mexican-American Artist Eduardo Sarabia and his latest installation “The Passenger” at Desert X in Palm Springs, California.

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

